Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

(Undated) -- Four natives of eastern Iowa are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition on NBC. Those competing include: Levi Enright, a 21-year-old fitness instructor from Cedar Falls, Hudson, Iowa native Jackson Twait, a 24-year-old Actuary from Des Moines, Chris Behrends, a 21-year-old University of Northern Iowa student from Cedar Falls, and 20-year-old Army Medic Drew Nester of Cedar Rapids. The competition continues July 18th in Los Angeles. The finals are in Las Vegas in August.
