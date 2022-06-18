ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets of Des Moines

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Iowa — A popular teen fashion store is coming to the Outlets...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Man reels in 71-pound catfish near downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Four Eastern Iowans Competing On TV's American Ninja Warrior

(Undated) -- Four natives of eastern Iowa are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition on NBC. Those competing include: Levi Enright, a 21-year-old fitness instructor from Cedar Falls, Hudson, Iowa native Jackson Twait, a 24-year-old Actuary from Des Moines, Chris Behrends, a 21-year-old University of Northern Iowa student from Cedar Falls, and 20-year-old Army Medic Drew Nester of Cedar Rapids. The competition continues July 18th in Los Angeles. The finals are in Las Vegas in August.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where to find fireworks displays in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing says the Fourth of July like a good fireworks display. KCCI is helping you make your 2022 Independence Day holiday plans with a full list of fireworks displays around central Iowa. July 1. Des Moines: Yankee Doodle Pops (8:30 p.m., West Terrace, Iowa State...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

West Des Moines PD Seek Suspects In Violent Convenience Store Robbery

(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a convenience store and pistol-whipping the clerk. Police say it happened Friday, June 10th at 1:30 a.m. at the Kum & Go at 5308 University Avenue. Witnesses describe one male as heavy set the other as skinny. Police say the suspects left in a dark red or maroon car.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Fireworks Allowed in West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- People can now buy and sell fireworks in West Des Moines. The city council voted Monday to allow the sale of fireworks in the city, two weeks out from Independence Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law in April, barring cities from banning the sale of fireworks. WDM Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell reminds residents about responsible use of fireworks in a video on the city's Facebook page.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Indy cars blaze a trail down the streets of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday afternoon Indy cars roared through Des Moines East Village. [pullquote align='left']It was fun to see how many people came to see the cars." [/pullquote]. It was a celebration to create excitement for the return of Indy cars to the Iowa Speedway in Newton from...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Popular punk band to play new album in Des Moines this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular American Celtic punk band with be performing theirnew album in Des Moines this fall. Dropkick Murphys will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Nov. 16. The band is releasing a new album titled, "This Machine Still Kills Fascists" on Sept. 30. The first...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Air conditioning goes out at Knoxville City Hall as temps soar

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — City officials in Knoxville are feeling the heat — in the literal sense. When employees arrived for work Monday morning, they noticed the air conditioner was not working. The timing, unfortunately, coincided with temperatures near 100 degrees in the early part of the week. "We...
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

‘Life is too short’: Hundreds gather for food and fellowship on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The East Side Family organization brought hundreds of people from Des Moines’ east side together Saturday as they celebrated their 10th anniversary Community Cookout, KCCI reports. The cookout, something that’s been going on for years before the official formation of the organization, continues to be...
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
1230kfjb.com

Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

The Emergency Food Box is advising the public that due to a refrigerator break-down at their Marshalltown location they are looking it get rid of a large quantity of meat which they currently have in stock. All meat in supply needs to be removed from their Marshalltown location by the...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Fire-damaged home pits a couple against Iowa town

AFTON, Iowa — A house in Afton has been at the center of loss, struggle and frustration, not only for the owners but also for the community, and soon the home may be torn down. A fire at the home on June 8, 2021, started a series of hardships...
AFTON, IA

