Why Spider-Man Noir Deserves A Spin-Off

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spider-Man universe is in full swing and it’s time that Sony started venturing outside of the world of Peter Parker. While it’s highly likely that Miles Morales will get that nod, it would be great if Sony explored different avenues of the character that can really open up the diversity...

tvovermind.com

TVOvermind

Five Reasons Captain Marvel Shouldn’t Lead the Avengers in Phase 5

The Avengers has changed, that much is kind of obvious since Captain America and Iron Man are now gone, Thor appears to be on his way out, and while War Machine is still around, and Captain Marvel might be the choice of many people when it comes to a new leader, there’s a reason why this shouldn’t happen. In fact, there are a lot of reasons that it shouldn’t happen, but thankfully none of them have anything to do with her being a woman. To be fair, Captain Carter might do a better job if she were around, but unless there’s another version of her kicking around the multiverse, and there probably is, then there’s a big question of who’s going to take over the team in the phase to come since Phase 5 is going to see a lot of new faces no doubt. Like it or not, a team often needs to be led by a seasoned individual that has been there and done that a few times and could lead based on their experience. Granted, Captain Marvel is experienced and has been through more than one battle, but when saying she’s a tempered character, that has yet to be determined. Here are five reasons why Captain Marvel shouldn’t be the next leader of the Avengers.
TVOvermind

So, Marvel is Going to Create a Planet of the Apes Series?

Before anyone gets too excited, Marvel will be taking Planet of the Apes back as it pertains to the comics, but it does sound as though Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will have something to do with a Planet of the Apes series. In the meantime, Marvel will be focusing on bringing this story back to the comics as of 2023, and to be certain, that could lead in a lot of different directions if it takes off. This franchise is one of those that has managed to be popular for a while before it was put on the shelf and then was brought out again to be presented to the public yet again, only to be put on the shelf once more before Andy Serkis’ version came about and created an origin that was far more acceptable than what Mark Wahlberg helped to create years before. When looked at as an actual story and not a live-action production, this story is ironic in a lot of ways but terrifying just as many since it does place humanity in front of a mirror to look at their own iniquities.
TVOvermind

Is There Any Redemption for Scarlet Witch?

At this point in the MCU, it’s already been established that life isn’t fair, that things are going to happen, and that situations are going to get worse before they get better. But after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would appear that Wanda’s situation is only getting worse at this time, especially since she allowed herself to be so corrupted by the Darkhold that she ended up killing more than one individual from different realities. She corrupted an entire town in her grief, she harmed others thanks to her delusions, and she’s been an unrelenting terror to another version of herself within the multiverse. And yet, she made the decision to destroy the temple that was built to glorify the Scarlet Witch and was used to help her reach out and continue the horror that had been building for a while. There were several red flags along the way, several moments when it was determined that she was going down the wrong path, but the fact is that Wanda was designed to suffer for a while, and at this point, it’s tough to think that she could come back.
TVOvermind

Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.
Person
Tom Holland
TVOvermind

How M. Night Shyamalan’s After Earth Could’ve Worked

Just like The Happening, After Earth came at a time when M. Night Shyamalan wasn’t exactly doing his best work. The good news: After Earth wasn’t as much of an embarrassment as The Happening. The bad news: It was a bland and meaningless entry into the sci-fi genre. The most interesting part is that this was the first film he directed in 20 years based on someone else’s script. The 2013 feature is about Cypher Raige and his son, Kitai, who feels pressure to follow in the footsteps of his father. This puts a serious strain on their relationship, and the duo attempts to mend their bond, but their craft crashes on Earth, a hostile place where every creature view humans as food.
TVOvermind

Does The 24 Pilot Hold Up Over 20 Years Later?

24 has etched itself in the books of television history. Arguably the first series to bring high-concept action onto the small screen, the popular show was created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran. The show ran for eight seasons and had one spin-off featuring a different set of cast members. Though 24 diminished in its later seasons, the action, spy drama was always an exciting hour that first started on November 6, 2001. The first eight seasons are about Jack Bauer who works in Los Angeles for the Counter-Terrorist Unit; He’s an agent that goes against the grain to make sure that justice is served. With the world in a different place in 2022, does the first episode of 24 hold up in today’s society?
TVOvermind

What Could Happen to an Exorcist Reboot?

To be fair, it’s very likely that an Exorcist reboot is going to be something that will split the fanbase that has existed for decades since a lot of folks don’t want to see a remake that might try to recapture the feeling of the first movie, and others are willing to give it a shot. The truth of this is that the first Exorcist is held up by a lot of people as being one of the scariest movies ever created, and there’s a good reason for this. Back when it first came out, this movie was by far one of the most controversial features that was lambasted by a lot of people who thought that it was one of the evilest movies ever made. In this day and age, the effects are, of course, seen as rather simple and not at all difficult to figure out, at least for those in the industry. But despite this, The Exorcist is still a movie that many would agree changed the horror genre in that day and age, and it’s a tale that is considered to be sacrosanct by many horror fans.
TVOvermind

How Harry Potter Killed The Fantastic Beasts Franchise

Harry Potter has dominated entertainment and media for over two decades at this point. Ever since the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, arrived on store shelves in 1997, the franchise was already a big part of pop culture. The brand only grew bigger once the first film came out in 2001. Despite the books being hundreds of pages long, the translation to the big screen was nearly flawless as the quality of each entry only seemed to get better. Plus, the franchise managed to get a bunch of kid actors who were a perfect representation of the books. By the time the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, had hit theaters, the franchise easily made over a billion dollars at the box office.
#Spider Man Noir
TVOvermind

DC’s Lack of Reliability Will Continue to Ruin DCEU

DC Comics has long been a leader in comics, animated features, and films but when compared to Marvel’s ability to craft a grander universe than the film industry has ever seen before, DC hasn’t compared as much as they try to. While DC has released a number of hit films from characters that they own and created themselves, connecting the universes between them has never been too successful to the extent that Marvel has been able to do. Many factors have contributed to the fact that DC Comics films don’t live up to the same long-standing hype as Marvel projects tend to gather, even post-release. However, one of the largest reasons for the failure of the DC Extended Universe stems from DC’s lack of reliability to maintain actors for the entirety of the time that the characters have been needed to appear on the screen and in other films and will continue to ruin the DCEU should the trend continue. Below, we’ve gone into detail on the comparisons between DC and Marvel’s giant on-screen universes, the lack of dedicated actors, and un-attached stories that further separate DC from its rival comic publisher in many aspects.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Three Women”

Showtime is set to drop a TV drama based on a popular book published in 2019. Titled Three Women, the series is based on a book of the same name by author and journalist Lisa Taddeo, who worked on books like Animal and Ghost Lover. Here’s a description of the series, according to Deadline: “In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.” Three Women will be featuring an impressive list of cast members, one of whom starred in a very popular sci-fi franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime series Three Women.
TVOvermind

Carrie vs. Charlie McGee: Who Wins?

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
Germany
TVOvermind

Wonder Man is Getting His Own Show

On one hand, it’s easy to realize why certain Marvel heroes and villains haven’t been introduced yet, while on the other, the selection of those who have already been made famous or have flopped along the way, is tough to think about at times. There are plenty of characters that have yet to be introduced and that need a chance to show what they can do for the franchise. One of those appears to have finally caught on as it sounds as though Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, will apparently be heading to the MCU and Disney+ by 2023, or at least that’s the plan. The hero with the looks of a movie star has been a part of the Marvel Universe since 1964 and yet hasn’t always been taken as seriously as an Avenger, or as a powerful individual within the Marvel Universe. His connection to Vision and Scarlet Witch is something that a lot of fans would love to see brought to bear, but this would likely mean bringing Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany back as well if such a connection were to be formed.
TVOvermind

The Dark Knight Rises could Have Been Pure Chaos

Christopher Nolan managed to bring a new look to the legend of Batman that many people responded to in a positive way, but there’s no doubt that The Dark Knight was one of the absolute best movies ever, thanks to the villain, and not so much the hero. Let’s be fair, Christian Bale’s version of Batman was well-liked and it became one of the better representations in the movies. But the level that Heath Ledger was operating managed to captivate people in an irreversible way, as moving forward, the comparisons to the character that he recreated have continued unabated. The saddening loss of Ledger as a person and as an actor was hard for many people to deal with since not only was he a great actor, he was the type of person that gave so much to his craft that people believed in his characters and couldn’t help but wonder what he was going to do next. That brings up the idea of what might have happened had he survived and been a part of The Dark Knight Rises.
TVOvermind

Where Does Quinlan Vos Fit During Order 66?

There are plenty of Jedi that should have already been revealed in the movies and the shows, but Quinlan Vos, while he has shown up in an animated series, should have managed to show up in a live-action appearance at this time. This character is more than a little interesting, and the mere mention that he’s been given in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is great enough that a lot of people are hoping that there might be a surprise coming at some point. It’s not exactly that hopeful, but out of all the Jedi, Vos is one of those that was bound to survive Order 66 thanks to his special talents. Apart from his abilities as a spy and someone that can experience ambiguity in the Force, Vos also has the use of something called psychometry, which allows him to get a Force reading from an object, which is beyond even the most powerful Jedi Masters since it’s an innate ability that is found in Vos’s people and very few others. But it’s this quality that would have made him a valuable asset to those that Kenobi has contacted in the series. It’s also one of the only abilities that could keep him alive.
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr

There are lots of talented actors who don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve, and Gershwyn Eustach Jnr is one of them. He has been acting professionally for about a decade, and he has built a pretty solid resume during that time. From the big screen to the small screen, he has shown that he is truly a master at what he does. Every time he steps in front of the camera, viewers can trust that he’s going to give a good performance. Gershwyn hasn’t made any on-screen appearances yet in 2022, but he has some things in the works and he’ll be back on our screens in no time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr.
TVOvermind

Why Brightburn Was A Missed Opportunity

In 2019, David Yarovesky introduced the world to a unique scenario: What if Superman was evil? Now, the thought of a villainess Superman has been explored in comics numerous times. The caped crusader has also been portrayed as the bad guy in different forms of media as well, most notably in the video game, Injustice 2. However, the idea of Superman being the villain in a live-action film is certainly fresh and intriguing. However, the problem with Brightburn is that the film ends up being a run-of-the-mill slasher flick. As a whole, Brightburn was a solid film outing, but it’s definitely not the type of film that truly capitalizes on the notion of an evil Superman. Sure, Brandon is clearly an overpowered psychopath, but in the vein of a typical horror movie villain.
TVOvermind

It’s Obvious Why Loki Could be the Last God in Asgard

If this particular story ever made it to the small or big screen one could imagine that there might be newfound respect for Loki, or another reason to look at him and wonder how low he could possibly go depending on one’s perspective. As the MCU continues to roll along, so do the comics, and as it’s been seen, the trickster god of Asgard is, as usual, ready and willing to do anything to survive. His need to belong doesn’t always trump his need for self-preservation, and when Asgard is rocked by those wielding weaponry that can resist magic and actually kill the gods, one can imagine that Loki would see the writing on the wall clearer than most since, despite his need to belong to the pantheon, he’s usually one of the first to think about how he can make it through the current debacle to make certain that he’ll be around when everyone else is gone. As an adopted prince of Asgard, he’s barely tolerated most times and treated like a pain in the neck by others.
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Ambulance

Random happenstance in an action movie can go a few different ways, but it’s usually easy to see how one can create a rough outline of how things are going to turn out depending on how they begin. For instance, Ambulance doesn’t really hide what’s going to happen, nor does the movie do anything else other than allow moviegoers to predict what’s going to happen several minutes in advance. Granted, there are a few moments in the movie that come as a mild surprise, but otherwise things kind of fall into place as the story rolls along. The guy that’s down on his luck has a family to support and has a friend/family member whom they seek help from is played by Yahya Abdul Mateen III. Jake Gyllenhaal is the family member that is a less than savory character who does care a great deal about his adopted brother and offers him a way to relieve his financial burdens. Things fall into place rather quickly, and the one wildcard in the story, played by Elza Gonzalez, is an EMT that kicks off the movie by showing how disconnected she is from her job, a trait that a lot of people can no doubt tell is going to change before the end of the movie.
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Spiderhead

It’s not often that we get to see Chris Hemsworth in the role of the villain. In fact, this is one of the only times that we get to see it in this obvious of a way, since the other times he’s played a villain it hasn’t been nearly as in your face as this time. Spiderhead is the type of movie that a lot of people have seen before with a mad scientist that thinks he’s saving the world. But it’s entertaining because we haven’t seen Hemsworth like this yet, as he’s been the more heroic type up until now with roles such as Thor, Tyler, and several others. But along with Miles Teller and several other great actors, this movie is something that one can’t help but think is strange in some ways and awkward as hell in others. Yet for all that, it comes together in a way that’s kind of impressive since it doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. If any of that makes sense, then you’re ready to move on since the movie is one of those that doesn’t really stop to explain itself given that there is a lot to cover.
