ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FECc6_0gF6lFZl00

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of abuse, ‘cult-like’ behavior

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
SELLERSBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mark Millar
Person
Ezra Miller
The Independent

Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash

Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.The accident left six other...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Actor#Traffic Accident#The Baja California Sur#American#Nexstar Media Inc
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy