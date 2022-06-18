Zach Eflin Likely to Make Next Start Against Washington Nationals

Zach Eflin is likely to make his next start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

When Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson elected to pull starter Zach Eflin at just 80 pitches on Tuesday, it seemed strange.

Ultimately, pulling Eflin proved to be detrimental, as Jeurys Familia and Corey Knebel teamed up to blow the lead for Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins' six RBI were not enough, as the Phillies dropped the game 11-9 to the Miami Marlins.

Fans began pointing fingers at Thomson for pulling Eflin so early; after a shaky first inning, in which he allowed a couple of two-run home runs, Eflin settled in quite nicely.

However, Thomson said he took Eflin out due to "soreness and tightness in his surgically repaired right knee," per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer .

Eflin has had nagging knee issues for most of his career, but it came to a head last year, when he had to have season-ending surgery. In Sept. 2021, the right-hander had surgery on a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, his second time receiving the procedure. His first such surgery came in 2016.

Tuesday night's early exit caused a bit of worry, but luckily, after a series of diagnostic tests, doctors determined the tendon was not damaged.

“That’s really what we were worried about,” interim manager Thomson told The Philadelphia Inquirer . “So it was good news.”

Eflin threw a bullpen session on Friday, and is expected to make his next start on Sunday for the series finale against the Washington Nationals. Phew.

