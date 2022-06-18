Juneteenth 2022: Greater Lansing youth share their thoughts on the holiday, freedom and more

For nearly 30 years, the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration has ensured that commemoration and celebration of the day continues to grow, while also educating the Greater Lansing community about the history of enslaved people in the United States.

On June 19 in 1865, months after the end of the Civil War, a Union Army general finally reached Galveston, Texas to announce General Order 3 — informing all enslaved people they were freed. It wasn't until 2021 this was made a federal holiday.

The Dr. Eva L. Evans Lansing Juneteenth essay competition and scholarship program helps encourage young people to learn and write about the holiday, while also providing support for them to succeed in their future endeavors.

Read what Greater Lansing youth have to say about Juneteenth in excerpts from their winning essays below.

Juneteenth inspires a spirit of fighting oppression

Juneteenth is a valuable holiday that deserves recognition because it celebrates African American culture and achievements, its celebration is historically significant and it has connections to modern-day social justice movements.

Juneteenth was a celebration of African American achievement and culture from the very beginning. On January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation was supposed to free all enslaved people in the Confederate states. However, those enslaved in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom much later. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced that, “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free." The 250,000 newly freed Texans rejoiced at this announcement and commenced celebration with music, food, gatherings and prayer. The holiday spread as Black Texans migrated throughout the U.S. Since then, Juneteenth, a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” has continued to commemorate African American freedom, achievement and culture.

Juneteenth’s celebration is historically significant because it inspired the transformation of African American life after slavery. In the spirit of celebration, African Americans worked hard to change their lives for the better. They sought to reunite with their lost family members, establish schools for future generations, seek a voice in the political system and prosecute enslavers for mistreating them. Although African Americans faced racism, segregation and lynchings, Juneteenth inspired a rebellious attitude. Black people would parade the streets in celebration, protecting their right to assemble and facing off against the racist attitudes of the time. Juneteenth has inspired this spirit throughout history by serving as a reminder of African American resilience during generations of oppression.

Juneteenth began by celebrating African American freedom, culture and achievement. Juneteenth has served as a beacon of hope for African Americans throughout history. Juneteenth has shaped the approach of many modern-day social justice movements. So, Juneteenth is a pioneering holiday that deserves recognition because of the impact it has had throughout history.

Rahma Khalil is going into tenth grade at Okemos High School. She enjoys listening to music, reading, cooking, learning and talking to friends. Her career interests include civil engineering and bioengineering.

More change is needed for true freedom

The historical significance of celebrating Juneteenth is that it is a celebration that slaves were given their freedom and it allows African Americans to come together and learn from the past while celebrating our culture through dancing and singing. It allows for the older generation to teach the younger about Juneteenth, its history and why we celebrate it. This is a time for all of us to come together as a community and see how far we’ve come.

Movements such as Black Lives Matter have taken up the torch initiated on that day of Jubilee to unlock the freedom owed to the African American race. Black Lives Matter, formed in 2013 as a means to address the systematic racism faced by African Americans, is a modern-day social justice movement that seeks to highlight racism and discrimination of Black people. Both Juneteenth and the Black Lives Matter movement focus on celebrating our people and the liberation from enslavement.

Senseless brutality towards people of color continues despite being granted independence in 1865. Since Emancipation, Black people have been calling for help from racism and brutality that they face, much like the call for help felt by those who were enslaved. Ahmaud Arbery was murdered for jogging in a neighborhood that others felt he did not belong in; George Floyd was brutally murdered by the police while being detained for suspicion of passing a $20 counterfeit bill. These situations demonstrate the blatant disregard for the African American race, just as it was in 1863 with the lack of immediate enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth was to mark the day of freedom, but it has marked the extended existence of brutality and the restricted rights of Black America. Those who were enslaved were promised equal rights and the freedom to do whatever they want, but true freedom does not exist for the African American; true freedom for African Americans remains limited. We know that Juneteenth marks the end of slavery, but Black people are still struggling in the present day due to racism and police brutality. More changes need to occur in our society to not only address both the racism and brutality but also prevent them from occurring, which realizes the true celebration of Juneteenth and genuine freedom for all African Americans.

Caleb Glasscoe currently attends NexTech High School of Lansing. He is in the ninth grade and enjoys math, videos games, basketball and making videos for his YouTube channel. Currently Caleb attends Mount Hope Church where he is active in the youth group. After graduation he plans to attend Lansing Community College to study aviation technology.

Celebrating the gain of independence

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the emancipation of all enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865. We celebrate Juneteenth every year as the anniversary for the freedom of our ancestors, with a plethora of all kinds of people coming together to celebrate the freedom and independence that shaped the world today, 157 years later. Because Juneteenth is an expressive holiday of Black pride and Black history, people have the opportunity to go out and celebrate by taking part in historical lessons at school, museums etc., and parades with beautifully decorated floats, sporting events, gospel/jazz fests and reunions. As the years have passed many people have become well informed about the holiday and pay tribute by celebrating.

Our history is fading, people must know the most exact version of history and what it means to people of American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), as reparations is a factor that stems from the land that was not received after freedom was officially declared. People today now act in learning about history and their ancestry as it is especially important to know. Studies have expanded and been shared because people want to know years of the history of slavery that is not taught in school. A connection Juneteenth has with many other cultural celebrations is that each holiday began after a group of people gained independence after the end of long rule by other groups.

Juneteenth along with Cinco de Mayo has misconceptions. As mentioned, the Emancipation Proclamation is thought to be the document that freed all slaves but that is not entirely correct. Just like Cinco de Mayo is thought to be Mexico's Independence Day, but I’ve learned that it is September 16 when Mexico gained independence from Spain. Cinco de Mayo is the day Mexico won victory over the French Empire. The celebration of Juneteenth and many cultural celebrations happen on a certain day and go over the accomplishments that came with freedom. All celebrations like Juneteenth, Grito de Dolores, India’s Independence Day, Philippines Independence Day, Indonesia’s Independence Day, and Ghana’s Independence Day, have festive parades and family gatherings with ethnic foods and clothing that best give representation of cultural celebrations.

With the representation of all the adorning celebrations, the gain of independence for a country has the strength to develop people and its history. By continuing to celebrate cultural days of independence, we keep history strong and the peace in memory. Gathering around to celebrate life being granted once again. By importing yourself to a historic day you learn the experience of what freedom does for many descendants from a different eye and background.

Auset Pope is a rising senior at East Lansing High School, a member of the Black Student Union, Latin X and Cultural Awareness Clubs and serves as vice president for the American Sign Language and Kpop clubs. She is a member of the Union Missionary Baptist Chruch and has a strong interest in painting, photography, design and journalism.

Celebrate liberation for all people

Freedom is a word that defines a world of democracy, hatred, bitterness and happiness. A word that critiques the ideologies of injustice, agony and celebration. For many, it's a reminder of triumph and regaining one's independence and power. It's the idea of deflecting weakness and liberation in which values the idea of civil rights and disturbs the mindset of rejection. While there are many examples of freedom being used to satisfy a unified perception of modern reality, it's the celebration of historical events such as Juneteenth that challenges the world's impact unlike any other.

Juneteenth is an historical day that will never be forgotten. There have been 400 years of fear, brutality, discrimination and racial injustice which can be summed up in one single word: Slavery! What many seem to lack knowledge of is understanding exactly why this day is so important. While Juneteenth focuses on the topic of liberation, many school systems are failing to teach about the history of Juneteenth. Today, Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States with many throwing parties, picnics, parades, fairs, concerts, etc. to spread the joy of freedom. While Juneteenth is a celebration of independence of Black freedom, there are many other celebrations of liberation around the world that are just as important as Juneteenth is in the U.S.

Juneteenth is a time for African Americans to commemorate and celebrate the resilience and struggles we have faced, as well as reflect on our cultural roots. Black people in the United States are still struggling to obtain freedom from many incidents of racial profiling and police brutality. Cases such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin have helped bring awareness to such issues with organizations such as Black Lives Matter. Many peaceful protests have brought people together from all racial backgrounds to help stop the violence. Celebrating other cultures' freedoms help to educate and shine a light on our differences and help unite us as one.

Yashua Robinson attends Everett High School and is part of the National Honor Society and All of the Above Hip Hop Academy (a youth music mentoring program). After high school, he plans to attend college to major in computer engineering and fashion design.

A celebration of freedom and progress

When I think about Juneteenth, I think about it in the context of Emancipation Day celebrations that began January 1, 1863, and took on a whole new meaning when slavery was formally abolished. After 1865, you would have had African American veterans who fought in the Civil War prominent in these celebrations, dressed in their military garb. The abolition of slavery created a huge humanitarian crisis in the south. Suddenly, four million people have extraordinarily little means to take care of themselves, to support themselves, and in doing so in a really, hostile environment. So, the military was necessary to make sure that formerly enslaved people got food, medicine and the shelter they needed to survive. They are also there to protect, to the extent that was possible, free people from violence, from recrimination and confederates who still hadn't given up the fight.

Every decade since the end of slavery, African American citizens endeavor toward receiving more access to education and work opportunities that reflect social justice and equity. People of color accrued more wealth and had more status in American society every decade since 1865. But there has been one constant, and that constant is the presence of random racist violence. This shows us that we need to continually address issues relevant to stigmatization, labeling and racism. We have come so far and we celebrate the present without losing sight of what continues to be our societal collective responsibility.

Juneteenth is not only a celebration for us here in the USA. It is also a token and symbol of what people are capable of achieving when they believe in freedom, pursuit of happiness and equal opportunities. This attitude and endeavor are what nations aspire to as they build a future for citizens that guarantees human rights and celebrates diversity. We have witnessed around the world the impact of movements that empower people to rebel against nepotism and dictatorship. Freedom is a God-given right for all humans and Juneteenth has a historical context with a present implication that together we can be free.

Jerome Iradukanda is a senior attending Sexton High School. His hobbies are reading, writing, working out and playing soccer. His career interests are in law, real estate and engineering.

The rudimentary importance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth came to be when the final 250,000 slaves from Texas were freed from the shackles of slavery. Once the last bastion of people resisting slavery’s abolishment set their slaves free, it paved the path for the future of American society as it is now. And this insurmountable victory happened on June 19th, 1865. Henceforth, the desire to relish, celebrate and commemorate June 19 as Juneteenth, shows how it solidified African American freedom.

Juneteenth is especially recognized in recent news, due to the holiday becoming nationally recognized just over a year ago. Prior to 2021, Juneteenth was an optional holiday, recognized by states individually. President Joe Biden proposed a bill to make Juneteenth become a national holiday. Because this holiday is relatively new compared to the majority of other holidays celebrated in the U.S., this holiday becoming nationally recognized distinguishes it from others. Additionally, Juneteenth is similar to other holiday celebrations that were created to appreciate the conflict that arose while promoting the cause.

It is imperative that we continue to celebrate Juneteenth to show appreciation for the abolishment of American slavery. The commencement of the nationally recognized holiday represents more than other holiday celebrations. Showing respect for days that mark special occasions allow us to appreciate them and keep their ideals alive. Additionally, the children of tomorrow will be capable of learning the historical significance these dedicated figures so persistently strove towards attaining. Giving them a respectable role model during their personal growth and development.

In conclusion, Juneteenth’s salient history adequately explains Americans’ desire to celebrate the holiday. Juneteenth relishes in the freedoms fought for during the Civil War. Juneteenth permits Americans to cherish the freedoms they had to so valiantly fight for. This day ignites the good tidings felt by America when the last African American slaves received their freedom. Juneteenth is a day to remember and celebrate the bravery of many who sacrificed their lives for the liberty of everyone.

Roberto M. Garcia attends Waverly High School and is involved in robotics club, student government, the World Food Prize competition and volunteerism. He aspires to become a dignified author of many works.

This story was compiled from essays submitted by the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration as part of their annual essay and scholarship contest.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Juneteenth 2022: Greater Lansing youth share their thoughts on the holiday, freedom and more