Cincinnati, OH

How Reds manager David Bell approaches an awful week from the infield defense

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

On Friday night, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India fielded a short ground ball on the run. With Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen sprinting down the first base line, India reached out his glove, picked up the ball and made the throw to first as his momentum carried him in the opposite direction.

India’s throw sailed into the camera well, and the Reds’ infield was charged for another error. Following India’s play, the Reds had committed at least one error in nine consecutive games, the longest streak by a Reds’ defense since a nine-game error streak in 2006.

In the nine-game error streak in 2006, the Reds committed 12 errors. In this streak, the Reds have committed 14 errors.

“(The Reds defense has) cut down a bunch of runs this year,” Reds manager David Bell said. “Taken a lot of runs off the board and helped us win games by having that mindset. We applaud that, we reward that and we practice being aggressive and making plays. Especially for our team, it’s really important.”

Since Bell became the Reds manager, he has encouraged the Reds’ defenders to go for the aggressive play. That mindset has led to incredible relays to the plate by the Reds’ outfielders as well as successful diving plays at most positions.

But there has never been a stretch like the one the Reds are on where the defense’s aggressive mentality leads to regular mistakes.

“When errors are made, we can’t punish that,” Bell said. “That’s just not the way it works. The errors aren’t being made because of lack of trying or something like that. That’s completely different. That’s where we are and I feel really good about where we are, even with the errors that have happened over the last week or so.”

The Reds have good defenders across the infield who had been consistent all year before this week.

When third baseman Brandon Drury made the team, his defense was initially viewed as his biggest strength. Utility player Matt Reynolds’ defense remains his biggest strength. Last year, shortstop Kyle Farmer’s teammates were pushing his Gold Glove award campaign.

India has made as many defensive highlights as any Reds player over the last two years, and first baseman Joey Votto still hasn’t committed an error all season.

During this stretch of errors, the Reds allowed two unearned runs in the first inning versus the St. Louis Cardinals, including an off-line throw by Drury from third to first on a routine ground ball. The Reds allowed a runner to reach base in the next game on an off-target throw from Reynolds.

Farmer dropped a throw  at second base as he tried to turn a double play. Drury made another errant throw and India has made two errors after returning from the injured list.

Over the last two weeks, the Reds’ best infield defenders haven’t made the plays that they usually make.

“I’ve been happy with our defense,” Bell said. “I also expect errors and mistakes as part of the game as long as we’re preparing and as long as we’re making plays. We really want to keep fostering the aggressive play-making (mentality).”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How Reds manager David Bell approaches an awful week from the infield defense

