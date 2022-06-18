ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two killed in Milwaukee; 96 homicides so far in 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned.

Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours.

The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

