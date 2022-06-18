Lufkin man arrested after allegedly shooting mother of his children

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) — A Lufkin man was arrested Friday afternoon by police after he allegedly shot the mother of his children.

Alexander Damone Blow, 35, of Lufkin, is currently being held in the Angelina County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond amount has yet to be set.

According to a media report from the Lufkin Police Department, the incident occurred in the 400 block of College Drive at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The report further stated that the 911 call was about an assault in progress.

No details have been given on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

