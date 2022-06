San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has dealt with injuries plenty of times in his MLB career. But have any of them been as gruesome as one he had this weekend?. During today's game against the Colorado Rockies, Machado was running to first base when he stepped awkwardly on the bag. His foot appeared to slip off and his ankle visibly rolled when he touched the ground.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO