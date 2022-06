Gourmet Dumpling House on Beach Street reports it's lost its lease, so its last night of serving up dumplings will be June 30:. Thanks to all those who have supported Gourmet Dumpling House over the years, we are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and be more thankful to those who have believed in us. We got so emotional when we see so many touching comments online, you are all our families! We will miss you all! Please also visit us at our Cambridge location or follow us on Instagram @dumplinghouse.cambridge for updates on our Cambridge location.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO