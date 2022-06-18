ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong-Based Crypto Firm Suspends Withdrawals Less Than a Month After Closing $80,000,000 Funding Round

By Daily Hodl Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hong Kong-based crypto financial service provider is freezing withdrawals within weeks of closing a multi-million-dollar funding round. Babel Finance, which primarily works with institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals, announced the firm is temporarily suspending customer withdrawals due to crypto market volatility and liquidity issues. “Recently, the crypto market...

