The talk of North Carolina as a sleeping giant on the national scene has been prevalent for more than two decades. As Mack Brown enters Year 4 of his second stint at UNC, it's nearing time to put up or shut up. After a disappointing 2021 season, Brown hopes that the latter helps lead to the former. "Instead of sitting here talking about what we're going to do and what we're going to win," he says, "we're going back to setting the standard that we need to do everything right to get there."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO