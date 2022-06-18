Journey to Juneteenth culminates in 5k Freedom Walk

Dozens of people set out for an early morning exercise featuring a history lesson Saturday during the City of Gainesville’s Journey to Juneteenth Freedom Walk.

At 7 a.m., city officials, staff and community members began gathering at Depot Park for a 5k trek around Southeast Gainesville. Strolling through historically Black neighborhoods while reflecting on Black history — including slavery, emancipation and post reconstruction — the walk marked one of several events as part of the city’s 2nd annual Journey to Juneteenth celebration.

More: Gainesville kicks off 2nd annual 'Journey to Juneteenth' celebration on Emancipation Day

“People of color, particularly Black people in America, have always used their feet to progress towards freedom,” Yvette Carter, city employee and Journey to Juneteenth committee member, said. “Whether it was escaping slavery (via) the underground railroad or during the civil rights movement where they did marches and walks, we have historically used our feet in pursuit of freedom. So, this Freedom Walk, to me, is why it was so important for us to culminate our Juneteenth efforts in that way.”

Juneteenth stems from June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered news to Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

While slaves in Texas didn’t learn of their freedom until June, those in Florida received the news a month earlier.

Beginning with Emancipation Day on May 20th, the city hosts events and activities for the entire month to help people better remember their history, to actively engage in ways to keep that history alive, while bringing the community together, according to Mayor Lauren Poe.

“It’s really about a month of reflection and very active and intentional participation to help us understand the significance of where we were, where we are and still that there’s work to do,” he said.

Placards situated throughout the 3-mile walk highlighted key moments in Black history prior to and after the emancipation of slaves.

“This is a really joyous celebration because now not only do we get to have the Journey to Juneteenth journey that we started here in Gainesville, but we get to celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday, and I think that this is long overdue,” David Arreola, District 3 city commissioner, said.

For years, activists and U.S. legislators worked to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Their efforts paid off last year when on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth the 11th American federal holiday.

To further celebrate its Journey to Juneteenth, the city on Saturday was scheduled from 5-9 p.m. to host Freedom Fest at Bo Diddly Plaza. This family-oriented festival will include musical performances from local and regional artists, food trucks, organization and business vendors, arts and crafts for children and more.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Journey to Juneteenth culminates in 5k Freedom Walk