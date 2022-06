The investigation continues into a crash involving a tanker truck hauling fuel and a pickup truck on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan. The crash was first reportedly shortly before 10:00 AM on the portion that crosses the New York State Thruway. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WDOE News that it appears the driver of the tanker truck that was carrying about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was apparently trying to avoid hitting a tire that had come off an oncoming van...

SHERIDAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO