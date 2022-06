LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Central High School head basketball coach Doug Bibby wrapped up his season in March, but there’s hardly been any downtime for the veteran coach. After coaching his Central team in the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout this past weekend in Shelbyville, Bibby was right back in the gym Monday, this time at MidAmerica in Jeffersontown. Bibby is the organizer of Camp Rondo, a youth basketball camp started by his former Eastern High School star Rajon Rondo.

