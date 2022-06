The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved staff recommendations for 2023 mountain lion season at its June 17 meeting in Lexington. Commissioners approved a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge similar to 2022, with a maximum harvest of four cats, with a sublimit of two females. The number of permits issued via lottery will be lowered from 320 to 200. This change is an effort to boost hunter satisfaction by increasing the probability of a longer season. The harvest objective is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. The most recent estimate for the Pine Ridge population from the 2021 genetic survey is 33 mountain lions.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO