Just before another gardening season began in Minnesota, Marge Hols received an unexpected diagnosis: She had pancreatic cancer — Stage 4. So Hols, the former Pioneer Press gardening columnist, spent most of the spring not digging in the dirt but undergoing cancer treatments. She also began letting go of her extensive collection of houseplants: Some, including her orchids, were gifted to friends and family; the topiaries were donated to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory; other plants of distinction were part of a sale benefitting the St. Paul Garden Club, a nonprofit where Hols spent years volunteering and sharing her encyclopedic knowledge of gardening with others.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO