Virginia State

VSCPA Educational Foundation awards $59,250 in accounting scholarships

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Society of Public Accountants Educational Foundation recently selected its college scholarship recipients for the 2022–2023 academic year. The VSCPA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence, and encouraging students to pursue promising careers as Certified Public Accountants...

