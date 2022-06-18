VSCPA Educational Foundation awards $59,250 in accounting scholarships
The Virginia Society of Public Accountants Educational Foundation recently selected its college scholarship recipients for the 2022–2023 academic year. The VSCPA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence, and encouraging students to pursue promising careers as Certified Public Accountants...augustafreepress.com
Comments / 0