Behre: Could our affordable housing crunch be solved by looking just down the hall?

As development increases on Kiawah Island, so does the traffic, which is why road improvements are a priority for the Town of Kiawah Island. Dillon Turner of Kimley Horn, the consultant working with the Town on recommendations for the potential impacts on the Kiawah Island Parkway, presented a final report of long-term and short-term findings at the Town Council meeting on June 7. Turner presented a preliminary assessment in March of proposed recommendations based on the study the Kimley Horn team conducted in the late summer and early fall of 2021. They considered future development on and off the island with assumptions made to determine significant impacts on the Kiawah Island Parkway as a whole.

KIAWAH ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO