Meth, heroin worth nearly $3.5M seized at Texas-Mexico crossings

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted narcotics worth nearly $3.5 million in two separate seizures at border crossings Tuesday in Laredo, Texas.

According to the agency, officers examining a Ford F-350 arriving at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge from Mexico discovered nearly 76 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within perishable goods. The estimated street value of the seizure totaled more than $3.3 million.

Later that same day, CBP officers searched a 2012 express consignment service truck arriving at the World Trade Bridge from Mexico and discovered more than three pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of nearly $127,000, concealed within a cardboard package, the agency stated.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their narcotics interdiction and border security posture to combat drug smuggling attempts,” Port Director Alberto Flores stated, adding, “Through targeted and proactive law enforcement activity, CBP employees help dismantle trafficking organizations and prevent their illicit products from entering the U.S.”

The agency seized the narcotics and one of the vehicles but did not specify which vehicle.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating both seizures.

IN THIS ARTICLE
