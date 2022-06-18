ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Is Wendy Williams Doing, After Missing Her Talk Show Finale?

Ever her self-named talk show ended without her yesterday, Friday, June 17 — capping off 13 years on the airwaves — fans want to know how Wendy Williams is doing. Wendy missed out on the entirety of The Wendy Williams Show’s final season because of health issues, according to Variety. In...

OK! Magazine

10 Scandals From 14 Years Of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

The Wendy Williams Show is officially coming to an end on Friday, June 17, and it's a bittersweet moment for fans. The long-running talk show hosted by Wendy Williams first premiered in the summer of 2008 and ran for 13 seasons, before it hit a rough patch when the 57-year-old had to take a break from the show after suffering a series of health issues including battling Graves' disease and being diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite boasting a 14 year run, the once-beloved chat-fest has its own history of scandal, from Williams being slammed for making insensitive comments about the LGBTQ+...
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
Sherri Shepherd
Wendy Williams
Billy Bush
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan's appearance leaves Lara Spencer in awe in latest photo

Michael Strahan caused a stir among his followers with his latest appearance – but none were as smitten as his co-star Lara Spencer. The GMA anchor finally returned to Instagram after a week of silence and shared an eye-catching new photo of himself rocking a fedora while posing for a selfie. Captioning the image, Michael joked: "Yo, do I look fedorable? LOLOL. Thank you to my man @leaf.livin for hooking it up!"
bravotv.com

Here’s What Riley Burruss Thinks About Todd Tucker’s New Jersey Condo

Although Kandi Burruss hasn't exactly been thrilled by the idea of Todd Tucker keeping an apartment he previously shared with an ex, Todd shared more details about why he felt strongly about holding on to the New Jersey home on the May 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “My biggest thing is... having something to leave these kids,” he said in an interview, referring to his and Kandi’s combined four children. “I’m gonna be 50. I’m on the other side now, so it’s just another piece to add to the portfolio.”
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
PWMania

Sherri Shepherd Speaks Out on Negative Encounter She Had With MJF

Sherri Shepherd, a television celebrity, discussed an interaction she had with MJF a few weeks ago in Los Angeles on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “When I was flying from Los Angeles to New York, I had an encounter with a former child star who appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show back in 2001. So at the time he was five years old, and some of you may remember him because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And Rosie had on as a guest, and he came on at the age of five and came on to sing … Now, young Max did not grow up to be a professional singer. He’s now 26 years old, and he goes by the initials MJF. And he’s a professional wrestler. He is a professional wrestler, and I guess the J in MJF stands for jerk. And I’m gonna tell y’all why – that’s what he was acting like when I met him at the airport when we were waiting in the lounge. Not nice at all. And see, my son Jeffrey, he’s a big wrestling fan and he knows all of the wrestlers. He spotted MJF while we were waiting for the plane. And you know, Jeffrey was really nervous going up to him and asking for an autograph. Because you don’t know. And so I said, ‘I’ll do it for my baby,’ because I’m mother bear. I said I would go up and ask him for an autograph. And I know how to be with celebrities, I know they don’t want you to do a bunch of talking. So I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg. And I said, ‘Excuse me, are you the famous wrestler MJF?’ He snapped back, he said, ‘No!’ So I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me.”
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
