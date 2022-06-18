Lance Stephenson wants to return to Pacers

Pacers fan favorite Lance Stephenson would also like to re-sign with Indiana in free agency and Pacers free-agent guard Ricky Rubio is expected to receive interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who want to bring back the veteran point guard if they can make the money work.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Former Jazz player Erik McCree signed with Japanese team Shiga Lakestars for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022

Michael Scotto: Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @HoopsHype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 18, 2022

Sweden’s ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia. The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine. -via The Local / June 18, 2022