ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Lance Stephenson wants to return to Pacers

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IOGt_0gF6azYm00

Pacers fan favorite Lance Stephenson would also like to re-sign with Indiana in free agency and Pacers free-agent guard Ricky Rubio is expected to receive interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who want to bring back the veteran point guard if they can make the money work.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Former Jazz player Erik McCree signed with Japanese team Shiga Lakestars for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022

Michael Scotto: Sources: Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has exercised his $1.88 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @HoopsHype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 18, 2022

Sweden’s ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has quit CSKA Moscow, the team said on Saturday, less than three months after his controversial decision to join the organisation amid international condemnation of Russia. The Swedish basketball federation cut Jerebko from the national squad at the end of March, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow, saying his decision was “against the federation’s values and our very clear stance towards Russia” over its invasion of Ukraine. -via The Local / June 18, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Jerebko
Person
Lance Stephenson
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
NBA Analysis Network

REPORT: Pacers, Hornets Discussing Trade Involving Hayward, Turner

With the 2022 NBA Draft just over 48 hours away, teams are beginning to get serious about potential trades that could be made. Two teams to keep a close eye on will be the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, who both seem motivated to get a move or two done. One player that has been mentioned heavily between the two teams on both sides has been Indiana big man Myles Turner and Charlotte wing Gordon Hayward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising team listed as favorite to land Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal could be making a Jaws-sized splash this offseason. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag posted odds this week for the three-time All-Star Beal’s next landing spot. Surprisingly, they have the Boston Celtics listed as the favorite to land Beal at 3-1 odds. The Portland Trail Blazers (4-1), Miami Heat (5-1), Brooklyn Nets (6-1), and Atlanta Hawks (7-1) round out the top five on the list.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Russia#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Japanese#Hoopshype#Swedish#The National Squad#The Local June 18
NBC Sports

NBA mock draft: Expert predictions for Kings' No. 4 pick

The 2022 NBA Draft is days away and the speculation is reaching a boiling point. While there's a lot of uncertainty looming as the big day inches closer, the Kings do know they will pick fourth in the draft after moving up three spots thanks to a little luck in the draft lottery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Country
Sweden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are starting to build their 2024 recruiting board as this Summer continues on. After the open contact period began last week, Davis and the staff have been busy contacting 2024 recruits and now they have another offer out. Five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC as the Tar Heels officially offered him on Tuesday. The Dallas, Texas native was recently contacted by the Tar Heels last week and now has his official offer, the 16th in his recruitment. With the offer to Johnson, UNC has now offered...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Thunder viewed favorably by those within the league, per ESPN

In his latest mock draft, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony revealed interesting information about the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the article that dropped on Tuesday, Givony said the Thunder have suddenly become a destination market for players due to the team’s player development history and a stellar work environment where everybody within the organization is on the same page.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy