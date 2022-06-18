ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Transformers': 200+ Hours of Content Available to Stream on Transformers TV

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Transformers franchise can now roll out and stream over 200 hours of Transformers-related content with the launch of Transformers TV, a streaming channel dedicated to the beloved multimedia franchise. Transformers TV is now available to stream for free on Pluto TV, an internet television service owned...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Best Fantasy Creature Movies To Watch Before Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron's billion-dollar success, Avatar, has held audiences in limbo for over a decade. Thankfully, it's almost here. With Avatar: The Way of the Water finally on the horizon, there will be new characters, underwater lagoons, and creatures to indulge in and learn about. But until then, diving into some other fantasy creature movies is perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Mind-Bending Reality Movies To See Ahead of 'Spiderhead'

Science-fiction films offer the chance to escape reality by proposing an alternative one. These films can lean towards having the lead character caught in an apocalyptic disaster such as War of the Worlds (2005) or San Andreas (2015). Those that don't involve a world-ending scenario can suggest a world that alters people's perception of reality thus forcing them to ponder what is deemed real and what is a figment of one's imagination.
MOVIES
Collider

'1883': The 'Yellowstone' Prequel Arrives on Blu-ray With Hours of Bonus Content

Fans can now have the opportunity to revisit the journey of the Dutton family as the hit western drama series,1883, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD. The home release will include not only all ten episodes, but also never-before-seen bonus features. The series is set for a later summer release will be available on both a three-disc Blu-ray and a four-disc DVD set by Paramount Home Entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Knight
Person
Steven Spielberg
Collider

'Father of the Bride' Remake Becomes Most-Watched Original Movie at HBO Max

After its June 16 release, Father of the Bride found its niche with families looking for a fitting watch this Father’s Day weekend. Now, the third film adaptation of Edward Streeter’s 1949 novel of the same name is the biggest HBO Max movie premiere, specifically for a title exclusively made for the streaming service.
MOVIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Collider

5 TV Period Dramas With an “Enemies to Lovers” Trope to Watch After Bridgerton

Period dramas are a staple of the Romance genre. Wistful, pained, longing looks and a series of misunderstandings between the leading couple typify most period dramas, so much so that the “Enemies to Lovers” trope remains a lasting fan favorite of the genre. Recently, the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series, Bridgerton, has been a prime example of the trope.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5' Producer Teases That Fans Are "Going to Be Very Happy With This Movie"

As we approach the year-long countdown to Indiana Jones 5, we slowly start to get bits and pieces of information that will help us put together what we can expect from Harrison Ford’s fifth incursion as the legendary archeologist and fan-favorite character. In an interview with A.Frame, film producer and five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World Dominion) decided to take fans’ expectations and throw them… Well, into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Free Streaming#Television#Stream On Transformers Tv#Paramount#Svp#Eone
Collider

10 Best Feel-Good Shows On Netflix Right Now

After a hard day, week, or even a year, sometimes all you need to do is stick your eyes into your laptop screen and spend the entire night laughing, snorting, and crying over a comfort TV series or a feel-good film and teleport yourself into the fictional world where your everyday worries and issues don’t exist or matter.
TV SERIES
Collider

Disney's Attempts at a '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' Remake Sank Without a Trace

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.
MOVIES
Collider

10 TV Characters You Expected Might Die, But Somehow Never Did

TV shows — particularly ones that involve crime, action, or other high-stakes plots — are no strangers to death. The sudden passing of a supporting or main character is a great way to inject some extra drama or suspense into a show, and it's a trend that can be seen in many of the most beloved dramas of the last few decades.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

10 Questions 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Needs To Answer

Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast. Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first...
TV SERIES
Collider

Star Wars: 8 Fan-Favorite Characters That Are No Longer Canon (But Could Be)

There’s a lot more to Star Wars than the nine movies in the Skywalker saga. In the decades since George Lucas created the sci-fi franchise, a myriad of comics, TV shows, books and video games have worked to fill in the gaps left by the series’ main feature films. But much of the media that made up the Star Wars extended universe was made non-canon once Disney acquired Lucasfilm (and the Star Wars franchise) in 2012, meaning that scores of beloved stories were thrown out the window (as far as continuity was concerned). Recent projects have attempted to revive ideas birthed in the old Star Wars canon (collectively known as Star Wars Legends) bringing previously overlooked characters like Boba Fett and Grand Admiral Thrawn onto center stage. A more recent example of this is Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which promises to realize a version of the stories regarding the Jedi Knight’s time in exile in the years between the prequel trilogy and Lucas’ original set of films.
MOVIES
Collider

How ’Deliverance’s Survival Horror Channeled the Vietnam War

Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.A group traveling into the remote countryside is unexpectedly abused and pursued, until one member finds the courage to stand up against the attackers. The set-up of John Boorman's Deliverance would become familiar territory in 1970s cinema, but the film isn't about a bunch of teenagers or summer campers, rather four well-to-do businessmen on a canoeing trip. Turning 50 this year, and made during the Vietnam War, Deliverance precipitated many of the graphic revenge/slasher movies to come, whilst drawing deep on social concerns of the time.
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis on Tour' Captured The King of Rock as an Actual Human Being

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.
MOVIES
Collider

10 DCOMs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Disney Channel has been the home to inspirational films for the whole family since the 80s. Typically starring the network's current stars, some DCOMs launched the careers of actors like Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, and Hilary Duff. From movie musicals to inspiring true stories to films about serious subjects like...
MOVIES
Collider

Enter the Sandman: 12 of the Best Adam Sandler Films

Love him or hate him, Adam Sandler has been an influential figure in the comedy industry for over 30 years. With 37 Raspberry Award nominations, Sandler has offered audiences a variety of comedic performances, accompanied by some immense dramatic performances. As he continues to embrace his dramatic chops, Sandler's performances...
MOVIES
Collider

Practical Makeup is Back on the Menu for 'The Rings of Power's Second Age Orcs

Just like with the character origins and the earlier ancestral breed of Hobbit, the Harfoots, the creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have taken great care in bringing Tolkien's Second Age of Middle Earth to the screen once more with the Second Age Orcs. In an interview with IGN, head of the prosthetic department Jamie Wilson and executive producer Lindsey Weber discussed the thought process and choices made to adequately bring the "baby versions" of Orcs to actuality.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy