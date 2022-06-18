'Transformers': 200+ Hours of Content Available to Stream on Transformers TV

There’s a lot more to Star Wars than the nine movies in the Skywalker saga. In the decades since George Lucas created the sci-fi franchise, a myriad of comics, TV shows, books and video games have worked to fill in the gaps left by the series’ main feature films. But much of the media that made up the Star Wars extended universe was made non-canon once Disney acquired Lucasfilm (and the Star Wars franchise) in 2012, meaning that scores of beloved stories were thrown out the window (as far as continuity was concerned). Recent projects have attempted to revive ideas birthed in the old Star Wars canon (collectively known as Star Wars Legends) bringing previously overlooked characters like Boba Fett and Grand Admiral Thrawn onto center stage. A more recent example of this is Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which promises to realize a version of the stories regarding the Jedi Knight’s time in exile in the years between the prequel trilogy and Lucas’ original set of films.

