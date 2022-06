Two Buffalo Police Officers were fired upon at nearly point-blank range and luckily were not injured. The same cannot be said for the alleged shooter. According to reporting by the Buffalo News, the two officers were in their patrol car on Friday, June 17, 2022, in the area of Broadway and Sears Street where they were investigating reports of a man shot in the street. During that investigation, officers found a man dead on the ground. That man was later identified as 63-year-old Atlas Johnson from Buffalo. While the officers were in their patrol car, the apparent suspect in the shooting then opened fire on the officers.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO