9 Movies Like 'Jojo Rabbit' From 'Starship Troopers' to 'Inglourious Basterds'

Thor: Love and Thunder is just weeks from release, and the crew at Marvel Studios is hard at work making sure as many eyes as possible are on the film when it hits theaters. Monday evening, the House of Ideas released an all-new teaser for the film, one including a handful of new looks at the film. Though they've been present in the two trailers released so far, the Guardians of the Galaxy are perhaps even more seen in the latest teaser, even getting a wide team shot of the group some may call the "Asgardians of the Galaxy."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO