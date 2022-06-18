ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Musicals Where Every Single Line of Dialogue Is Sung

By Jeremy Urquhart
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one thing for characters to break out in song at several points throughout a movie musical. It's what you'd expect, really, even though it would look odd in any other film genre. But it's another thing entirely to watch a musical and realize, by the end of it, no one...

collider.com

Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Mind-Bending Reality Movies To See Ahead of 'Spiderhead'

Science-fiction films offer the chance to escape reality by proposing an alternative one. These films can lean towards having the lead character caught in an apocalyptic disaster such as War of the Worlds (2005) or San Andreas (2015). Those that don't involve a world-ending scenario can suggest a world that alters people's perception of reality thus forcing them to ponder what is deemed real and what is a figment of one's imagination.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spellbound': Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to Reunite for Animated Musical

Last April, it was revealed that West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler would be lending her voice to a starring role in Apple’s upcoming animated musical feature Spellbound. Now, the cast is growing by a few Academy Award and Tony winners. Spellbound will also be featuring the voice talents of Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, and more.
MOVIES
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5' Producer Teases That Fans Are "Going to Be Very Happy With This Movie"

As we approach the year-long countdown to Indiana Jones 5, we slowly start to get bits and pieces of information that will help us put together what we can expect from Harrison Ford’s fifth incursion as the legendary archeologist and fan-favorite character. In an interview with A.Frame, film producer and five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World Dominion) decided to take fans’ expectations and throw them… Well, into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Collider

10 Best Musical Numbers From 'Family Guy'

A brazen empire made up of pop-culture references, outlandish adventures, and comedy that sometimes oversteps boundaries, the adult cartoon Family Guy has graced television across a span of twenty seasons. Following the Griffin family, Peter (Seth MacFarlane), Lois (Alex Borstein), Brian (Seth MacFarlane), Meg (Mila Kunis), Chris (Seth Green), and Stewie (also Seth MacFarlane), Family Guy has provided viewers with quality entertainment since 1999. When cutaway gags and offensive jokes aren’t enough to fill in an episode, the show introduces a longer form of visual flair - musicals!
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

10 TV Characters You Expected Might Die, But Somehow Never Did

TV shows — particularly ones that involve crime, action, or other high-stakes plots — are no strangers to death. The sudden passing of a supporting or main character is a great way to inject some extra drama or suspense into a show, and it's a trend that can be seen in many of the most beloved dramas of the last few decades.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

J.R. Carroll Releases His First Full-Band Single, The Fan-Favorite “Red Fern”

A couple of weeks ago, up-and-comer J.R. Carroll announced his next single “Red Fern,” a full band rendition of his fan-favorite acoustic “Where the Red Fern Grows.” “Red Fern” hit streaming platforms today, and it is a must listen for anyone that likes good music. Carroll’s spectacular voice seems to sound even better with a full band backing him, and while the intimate effect of an acoustic song may illuminate how great the lyrics are, the full band just adds […] The post J.R. Carroll Releases His First Full-Band Single, The Fan-Favorite “Red Fern” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Collider

10 Movies Like 'Lightyear' to Watch Next for More Animated Sci-Fi Adventures

One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has finally been released, with Pixar fans everywhere storming their nearest cinema. Lightyear is a spinoff from the much-loved Toy Story saga, that follows the adventures of Buzz. The story is set a long time before he ends up in Andy's bedroom or even meets Woody and the gang, focusing on the early years of his career. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and the rest of his crew find themselves marooned on a hostile planet and must find a way to return home. The film also sees the return of the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a character that seems to be very Darth Vader-esque but of course, that is why we love him. Lightyear is nothing short of a stellar sci-fi movie, chronicling the intergalactic adventures of the world's most famous space ranger. Thankfully animation technology has come a long way since the early days of Toy Story, having transcended our expectations and evolved to what we witness in Lightyear today. So whether you loved the animation, the sci-fi theme, or perhaps even both, here is a list of sci-fi animated movies that will offer the same sweet satisfaction of a truly epic expedition into the unknown.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Padme Amidala Costumes In Star Wars, Ranked

Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Christopher Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Frank Oz. No franchise will ever reach the heights that Star Wars has, with countless films, television shows, books, video games, comics, and spin-offs under its belt that have enough content to satiate even the hungriest of fans for a lifetime and beyond. Even the universally-panned prequel trilogy has found new love and appreciation through the introduction of the beloved animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as well as just enjoying the absurdity of it all and just reveling in just how goofy the films can be.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

The John Boorman 'Lord of the Rings' Movie We Almost Got

Noel Appleby, Alexandra Astin, Sean Astin, David Aston, John Bach, Sean Bean. J.R.R. Tolkien, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series went down in history as the most awarded film trilogy of all time, sweeping every category in which it was nominated for The Return of the King and ultimately bringing home 17 Oscars and nearly $3 billion at the box office for the series as a whole. But the tale of bringing Middle-earth to the screen was hardly an assured success from the start. Setbacks, scheduling problems, and studio changes perpetually plagued the production of the movie from the start; these, however, were at the time only the most recent in a long and knotted history of production disasters that had conspired to prevent every other live-action take on Middle-earth from ever seeing the light of day.
MOVIES
Collider

In 'King Creole,' Michael Curtiz Captured Elvis Presley's Subversive Charm

As contemporary audiences await Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming glam epic on the life of Elvis Presley, it is equally essential to contextualize The King’s complicated cinematic career in conjunction with his more iconic musical output. Although many of the thirty-one feature films that made up his stint as a silver screen star fell flat for both audiences and critics from the time they were released, one of the most fascinating and successful entries in Elvis’s body of work is the Southern Gothic musical King Creole.
MOVIES
Collider

Léa Seydoux Cast as Lady Margot in 'Dune: Part 2'

With casting for Dune: Part Two well underway, Deadline has revealed that Léa Seydoux has been tapped to play Lady Margot in the second installment of the Denis Villeneuve directed epic. She’ll star opposite the returning likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin alongside the recently announced Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler. In Frank Herbert’s original cult-classic novel, Lady Margot has a strong reputation for serving the Sisterhood for any and all needs.
MOVIES
Collider

'Elvis on Tour' Captured The King of Rock as an Actual Human Being

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Exciting Upcoming Animated Films to Look Forward to

The animated film as we know it has existed for nearly a century as an art form that, like live-action filmmaking, rose from shorts to becoming a dominant medium in its own right. The animated film industry has flourished and evolved, creating brand new cutting-edge technologies, new narrative opportunities, visual styles and so much more.
MOVIES
Collider

Practical Makeup is Back on the Menu for 'The Rings of Power's Second Age Orcs

Just like with the character origins and the earlier ancestral breed of Hobbit, the Harfoots, the creators of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have taken great care in bringing Tolkien's Second Age of Middle Earth to the screen once more with the Second Age Orcs. In an interview with IGN, head of the prosthetic department Jamie Wilson and executive producer Lindsey Weber discussed the thought process and choices made to adequately bring the "baby versions" of Orcs to actuality.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Disney's Attempts at a '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' Remake Sank Without a Trace

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.
MOVIES
Collider

How ’Deliverance’s Survival Horror Channeled the Vietnam War

Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.A group traveling into the remote countryside is unexpectedly abused and pursued, until one member finds the courage to stand up against the attackers. The set-up of John Boorman's Deliverance would become familiar territory in 1970s cinema, but the film isn't about a bunch of teenagers or summer campers, rather four well-to-do businessmen on a canoeing trip. Turning 50 this year, and made during the Vietnam War, Deliverance precipitated many of the graphic revenge/slasher movies to come, whilst drawing deep on social concerns of the time.
MOVIES
Collider

'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Creepy Dolls Watch You in New Poster

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories is coming back for its second season on July 21. The first brand-new promo art has been unveiled, and it is giving nightmares and all sorts of uncanny valley - but also gorgeous Project Runway vibes. Basically, it's giving Murphy and Falchuk, and everything the fans have come to expect from these two twisted minds.
TV SERIES

