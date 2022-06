The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, June 14 indicated no real change for our area as we continue in moderate drought. However, with the forecasted heat and winds, conditions will likely go downhill rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (June 21 to 25) indicates a 70 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (June 23 to 29) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. The heat of this past week certainly sped up the start of wheat harvest and rapidly ripened later wheat. As long as rain holds off and with the expected yields, this should be a rapid harvest.

