The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO