'The Munsters': Rob Zombie to Release Zombo Action Figures at San Diego Comic Con

Editor's Note: The following contains The Boys Season 3 spoilers.From that termite scene to Hughie (Jack Quaid) teleporting naked while juiced up on Compound V24, Season 3 of The Boys can be summed up in two words: absolutely batshit — and we haven't even seen the Herogasm episode yet. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, Prime Video's The Boys continues to up the ante this season. Now that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who is quite literally a human nuclear bomb, is on the loose and running wild through Manhattan, MM (Laz Alonso) and the Boys are on the hunt to track him down. Enter "The Legend."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO