Summertime is around the corner, and while many people will head down the shore and enjoy the slower pace of the season, this time of year is when non-profits and local charity organizations have an increased need for support. There’s truly no better time to volunteer in Hudson County, and there are no shortage of volunteer opportunities locally. With school out and temperatures rising, the need for items like food, toiletries, and educational resources significantly increases. We’ve rounded up ways to give back to the Hoboken, Jersey City, and Hudson County communities this summer. Read on to learn more about how to get involved.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO