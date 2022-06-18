ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Lynch's 'Lost Highway' Returns to Theatres with 4K Restoration

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector David Lynch’s 1997 neo-noir Lost Highway is returning to theaters in 4K restoration. The movie will open on June 24 at Lincoln Centre, New York, and Nuart Theater in Los Angeles. The restored version is supervised by Lynch himself. Co-written by Lynch along with Barry Gifford the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

The scene that saved Al Pacino from being fired from ‘The Godfather’

We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Best Standalone Horror Movies That Never Got a Sequel

The horror genre loves to franchise. Whether the big bad rises from the dead or a copycat takes their place, countless horror films end with a sequel tease in the final frame. This trend was especially true in the 1980s, when some of the genre's biggest names (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Halloween) were turned into franchises, despite their creator's original intentions.
MOVIES
Collider

9 Best Mind-Bending Reality Movies To See Ahead of 'Spiderhead'

Science-fiction films offer the chance to escape reality by proposing an alternative one. These films can lean towards having the lead character caught in an apocalyptic disaster such as War of the Worlds (2005) or San Andreas (2015). Those that don't involve a world-ending scenario can suggest a world that alters people's perception of reality thus forcing them to ponder what is deemed real and what is a figment of one's imagination.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Decider.com

You Need to Watch ‘The Old Man’ Tonight on FX

There are a lot of ways you can spend a Thursday night, from making a healthy dinner for your family to wasting another four hours on Elden Ring. But there’s only one right way to spend this particular Thursday. If you’re a breathing human who likes awesome things — and we know you are — then you need to be watching the premiere of The Old Man on FX. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man revolves the titular, well, old man: Jeff Bridges’ Dan Chase. Years ago, this former CIA operative was forced...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
David Lynch
Person
Balthazar Getty
Person
Angelo Badalamenti
Person
David Bowie
Person
Robert Loggia
Person
Barry Gifford
Person
Bill Pullman
Person
Robert Blake
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Gary Busey
Person
Barry Adamson
Closer Weekly

‘Psycho’ Actor Anthony Perkins Was a Doting Dad of 2: Meet His Sons Who Carried on His Legacy

Anthony Perkins shot to fame as a teen idol in the late ‘50s with a music and acting career that made him popular all over the world. The Friendly Persuasion star’s two children, Oz Perkins and Elvis Perkins, with his wife, Berry Berenson, followed the same path. The siblings established entertainment careers of their own and continue to carry on their father’s legacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

How ’Deliverance’s Survival Horror Channeled the Vietnam War

Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.A group traveling into the remote countryside is unexpectedly abused and pursued, until one member finds the courage to stand up against the attackers. The set-up of John Boorman's Deliverance would become familiar territory in 1970s cinema, but the film isn't about a bunch of teenagers or summer campers, rather four well-to-do businessmen on a canoeing trip. Turning 50 this year, and made during the Vietnam War, Deliverance precipitated many of the graphic revenge/slasher movies to come, whilst drawing deep on social concerns of the time.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spiderhead - Review

It might be a result of the Netflix algorithm, but the fact that you might not have noticed that Joseph Kosinski, director of the biggest hit movie of the year so far, Top Gun: Maverick, has a new film out on Netflix this week featuring its major star, Miles Teller, and Avenger Chris Hemsworth, is slightly telling of the current state of Netflix’s state in the great streaming wars of the early 2020s – there is little advertisement or promotion for this film and it’s a real shame as there’s a movie in here. It’s real – a world away from the franchises that Kosinski has brought to screen, and despite some problems, a lot of fun.
MOVIES
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo Noir Lost Highway#Lincoln Centre#Nuart Theater#Mulholland Drive#Inland Empire
Collider

10 Movies Like 'Lightyear' to Watch Next for More Animated Sci-Fi Adventures

One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has finally been released, with Pixar fans everywhere storming their nearest cinema. Lightyear is a spinoff from the much-loved Toy Story saga, that follows the adventures of Buzz. The story is set a long time before he ends up in Andy's bedroom or even meets Woody and the gang, focusing on the early years of his career. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and the rest of his crew find themselves marooned on a hostile planet and must find a way to return home. The film also sees the return of the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a character that seems to be very Darth Vader-esque but of course, that is why we love him. Lightyear is nothing short of a stellar sci-fi movie, chronicling the intergalactic adventures of the world's most famous space ranger. Thankfully animation technology has come a long way since the early days of Toy Story, having transcended our expectations and evolved to what we witness in Lightyear today. So whether you loved the animation, the sci-fi theme, or perhaps even both, here is a list of sci-fi animated movies that will offer the same sweet satisfaction of a truly epic expedition into the unknown.
MOVIES
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5' Producer Teases That Fans Are "Going to Be Very Happy With This Movie"

As we approach the year-long countdown to Indiana Jones 5, we slowly start to get bits and pieces of information that will help us put together what we can expect from Harrison Ford’s fifth incursion as the legendary archeologist and fan-favorite character. In an interview with A.Frame, film producer and five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World Dominion) decided to take fans’ expectations and throw them… Well, into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
Collider

Disney's Attempts at a '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' Remake Sank Without a Trace

In the history of Walt Disney Pictures, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is often referred to as “the one that started it all” and for good reason. The first hand-drawn feature from the studio, Snow White changed the trajectory of Disney and American animation. A similar feat was accomplished by the 1954 feature 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, as this adaptation of the classic Jules Verne novel of the same name was the first entirely live-action movie produced in-house by Disney. Combining that with the immense box office success of the feature and it’s apparent why, decades later, 20,000 Leagues holds a special place in the history of Disney.
MOVIES
Collider

In 'King Creole,' Michael Curtiz Captured Elvis Presley's Subversive Charm

As contemporary audiences await Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming glam epic on the life of Elvis Presley, it is equally essential to contextualize The King’s complicated cinematic career in conjunction with his more iconic musical output. Although many of the thirty-one feature films that made up his stint as a silver screen star fell flat for both audiences and critics from the time they were released, one of the most fascinating and successful entries in Elvis’s body of work is the Southern Gothic musical King Creole.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

It’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought for her life, it was thanks to the efforts of music supervisor Nora Felder. Singer Kate Bush has always been very selective of how her music is used. With a clearance coordinator, Felder created, “Elaborate scene descriptions that provided as much context as possible so that Kate and her camp would have a full understanding of the uses.” It worked out well, and it didn't hurt that Bush was a fan of the series. But this isn't the first time Bush’s original has been used in the mainstream.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

The John Boorman 'Lord of the Rings' Movie We Almost Got

Noel Appleby, Alexandra Astin, Sean Astin, David Aston, John Bach, Sean Bean. J.R.R. Tolkien, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series went down in history as the most awarded film trilogy of all time, sweeping every category in which it was nominated for The Return of the King and ultimately bringing home 17 Oscars and nearly $3 billion at the box office for the series as a whole. But the tale of bringing Middle-earth to the screen was hardly an assured success from the start. Setbacks, scheduling problems, and studio changes perpetually plagued the production of the movie from the start; these, however, were at the time only the most recent in a long and knotted history of production disasters that had conspired to prevent every other live-action take on Middle-earth from ever seeing the light of day.
MOVIES
Collider

'1883': The 'Yellowstone' Prequel Arrives on Blu-ray With Hours of Bonus Content

Fans can now have the opportunity to revisit the journey of the Dutton family as the hit western drama series,1883, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD. The home release will include not only all ten episodes, but also never-before-seen bonus features. The series is set for a later summer release will be available on both a three-disc Blu-ray and a four-disc DVD set by Paramount Home Entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Elvis on Tour' Captured The King of Rock as an Actual Human Being

While much has been written on the pop culture power and musical prowess of Elvis Presley’s 1968 Comeback Special and the subsequent concert films surrounding The King’s Vegas Years, the Golden Globe-winning documentary Elvis on Tour sees the titular singer transcend his contractual obligations to tour America again, delivering on the promise of his earlier career after a decade of Hollywood acting and a seemingly endless cycle of contractual performances in Las Vegas. Filled with split-screen footage of emotional performances across the country, Elvis on Tour formally fragments Elvis to highlight the transitional state between his career peak in the late 1960s and eventual decline in the late 1970s, foregrounding the humanity of Elvis Presley in every frame. Boasting a bold roster of talent off-screen including cinematography by prolific camera operator Robert C. Thomas (In Cold Blood, Stop Making Sense) and expert editing by Ken Zemke and Martin Scorsese, Elvis on Tour pushes beyond the typical concert film formula to encapsulate a multi-perspective meditation on the man behind The King.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy