David Lynch's 'Lost Highway' Returns to Theatres with 4K Restoration

One of the most highly anticipated movies of this year has finally been released, with Pixar fans everywhere storming their nearest cinema. Lightyear is a spinoff from the much-loved Toy Story saga, that follows the adventures of Buzz. The story is set a long time before he ends up in Andy's bedroom or even meets Woody and the gang, focusing on the early years of his career. Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) and the rest of his crew find themselves marooned on a hostile planet and must find a way to return home. The film also sees the return of the evil Emperor Zurg (James Brolin), a character that seems to be very Darth Vader-esque but of course, that is why we love him. Lightyear is nothing short of a stellar sci-fi movie, chronicling the intergalactic adventures of the world's most famous space ranger. Thankfully animation technology has come a long way since the early days of Toy Story, having transcended our expectations and evolved to what we witness in Lightyear today. So whether you loved the animation, the sci-fi theme, or perhaps even both, here is a list of sci-fi animated movies that will offer the same sweet satisfaction of a truly epic expedition into the unknown.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO