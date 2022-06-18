ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

You’re in the top 1% if you can find the 2 hidden cats in this image

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5yWv_0gF6Yu8t00

Think you are in the top one percent when it comes to observation?

TikTok user @HecticNick uploaded a video showing a family sitting in their lounge – but asked people to spot two hidden cats.

He said: “Only one percent of people can find the two hidden cats in this image.

“It’s not easy to find them so let me know if you can see them and send this to a friend so they can try.”

Nick added: “Can you find both of them?”

The scene appears to show a husband sitting reading a newspaper, with his wife in a chair opposite and their daughter playing on the floor.

While these characters are easy to spot, it may take you a little longer to see the concealed felines.

Will you be in the top one percent?

Many people were torn in the comments, with one saying: “I only see one.”

However, another added: “I found all.”

It’s not the only tricky challenge proving popular online.

An optical illusion challenged people to spot the second animal in under 20 seconds.

The black and white image shows an animal on a tree- but can you spot the second animal in the picture?

@hecticnick

Can you find both of them? #illusions #foryoupage

♬ Beggin’ – Måneskin

If not, all you have to do is flip your phone.

The optical illusion shared on TikTok by Rana with the caption What do you see? #tree #test #challenge #ranaillusions.

He says: “Look closely at this image. If you can’t figure out what’s going on, flip your phone upside down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Z9Sx_0gF6Yu8t00
Here are the two cats.
@hecticnick

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle. RELATED: Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth celebrate Prince William’s milestone birthday ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
UPI News

Can You Stand on One Leg for 10 Seconds? You Might Live Longer

It sounds easy, but standing on one leg for 10 seconds can be harder than you think. And your ability to do so -- or not -- may predict whether you are more likely to die within the next decade, a new study suggests. That's why an international team of researchers says the 10-second test should be part of routine health checks for all middle-aged and older adults.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy