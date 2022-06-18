ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts woke prosecutors in Juneteenth speech

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eq4Uz_0gF6YsNR00

Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the Juneteenth weekend with a visit to a Hamptons synagogue Saturday, assuring congregants he is committed to protecting “innocent people” and railing against prosecutors who have turned the country into a place where “lawlessness is acceptable.”

“Far too often we pass bills and laws that protect people who commit crimes,” he told the packed Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach.

“What about innocent people? How about a zero tolerance for the victims of crimes? How about refocusing our attention on the innocent people who get up everyday and do what’s right?”

Adams also promised that he would continue “supporting and protecting our police” in order to rebuild New York City after the pandemic.

“If we get it right in New York City, it gets right across the whole country,” the mayor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQufj_0gF6YsNR00
Adams told congregants at Hampton Synagogue that he is committed to protecting “innocent people” against crime.
Doug Kuntz

The mayor’s appearance marked the second time he addressed the upscale Orthodox congregation, which is led by his longtime friend Marc Schneier, a former vice president of the World Jewish Congress.

The two met in 1995, when Adams was an NYPD captain. They have worked together to promote Jewish and African American interests, Schneier said when introducing the mayor, who appeared after morning religious services.

Schneier’s sermon focused on celebrating Juneteenth — which marks the day, June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African American learned they were free after the Civil War — which will be observed for the first time Monday as a federal holiday.

“Appreciate the challenge that faced African Americans in this country,” Schneier said. “They are emancipated and then are told to go out and rebuild your lives among the very same people that persecuted you, that oppressed you, that beat you.”

Adams, who showed up in a crisp white shirt and understated blue plaid suit, told congregants that he is committed to strengthening his administration’s relationship with the Jewish community to fight against anti-Semitism in the Big Apple, which has seen a surge in incidents this year.

“Inside our school systems we have to be very clear about teaching out cultures, …teaching the experience of the Holocaust,” he said. “We must engage in real conversations with our young people.”

In the first three months of the year, there were 86 anti-Semitic incidents in the five boroughs, according to the NYPD. At this rate, the numbers are set to exceed the total 198 such attacks tallied in 2021.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastnewyork.com

Charles Barron Protégé Aligns With So-Called Gentrifiers Who Have No Connection to East New York

Charles Barron, who became popular because of his roots in the Black Panther Party and the Black Power Movement, has now seemed to have moved as far from the Black Power Movement as you can get. Barron and his protégé, Keron Alleyne, who is running for NY State Assembly in the 60th District, have aligned themselves with the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), an organization that many people say are filled with people who are interested in taking over political seats in neighborhoods that they feel are on the cusp of gentrification.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Westhampton Beach, NY
Westhampton Beach, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Governor signs John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act in Brooklyn. The governor explained how this will help further protect voters, especially people of color. “We are going to fight back against voter suppression, voter dillusion, intimidation, deception, and obstruction,” said Hochul. “We are providing more […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Schneier
insideedition.com

New York Restaurant Helps Woman Who Wrote 'Please Call Police' on Grubhub Order

A New York restaurant helped save a woman being held hostage who wrote "Please call police" on a Grubhub order, its owner said. The Chipper Truck Cafe, a Yonkers eatery open 24 hours a day, received the desperate plea Sunday at about 5:00 a.m., owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The note, included in the online order form's "additional instructions," asked for police help and said "Please don't make it obvious."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Nypd#Politics Local#Orthodox#World#Congress#Jewish#African American
vervetimes.com

Mayor Eric Adams ready to back naming street honoring Otto Warmbier

Otto Warmbier would be a New Yorker today. The 27-year-old would be waking up this morning in Manhattan, a quiet Sunday off from his Wall Street investment job at the noted investment firm Guggenheim Securities, which bought the firm, Millstein investments, that gave Otto an internship the summer of 2016 and job lined up after his graduation from the University of Virginia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Here are the top 10 best neighborhoods to live on Staten Island, according to new ranking

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island has a reputation for always being the “forgotten” borough — and a new ranking continues to prove that. Niche recently ranked the best places to live across the United States, providing a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. It takes into account several key factors of a location, such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
insidernj.com

Baraka v. Fulop 2025: A Developing Rivalry and What it Means

In the 2017 gubernatorial pre-season, Ras Baraka supported Steven Fulop, the two big city North Jersey mayors bound by a common sense of an enemy festering in South Jersey. But now, with Fulop reigniting his ambition for the governorship and Baraka’s allies prodding him toward his first statewide run, the mayors of Jersey City and Newark respectively appear headed for a 2025 collision.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Man dies days after compassionate release from NYC DOC custody

THE BRONX (PIX11) — While eight detainees have died in Department of Correction custody so far this year, another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said. Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx Court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was […]
BRONX, NY
Washington Examiner

Urban exodus that began during pandemic shows no signs of slowing down

Many people are still fleeing big cities that started losing population during the coronavirus pandemic as lingering effects of the virus have continued to scramble migration trends. The massive movement of people from metropolitan areas to the suburbs and beyond during the lockdowns of 2020 has had far-reaching and well-documented...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy