ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Car of US Open co-leader Joel Dahmen goes missing after round

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Joel Dahmen has had far better drives on the course than off of it this weekend.

Dahmen, who was the surprise co-leader of the U.S. Open after the first two days of the tournament, could not properly celebrate or even begin preparation for Saturday immediately.

His first priority was finding his courtesy car.

After the Washington native’s first ever 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour, both he and Collin Morikawa sitting at 5-under, Dahmen and his wife attempted to leave The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. It turned out to be more difficult than expected.

“We actually do not have a car — someone took our vehicle from the valet, or they gave it to the wrong person,” Dahmen said on the “ No Laying Up ” podcast on Friday night. “I’m not sure how that’s working right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxS6W_0gF6Yo5l00
Joel Dahmen
Getty Images

Very sorry that someone took Joel’s car, but it meant he had five minutes to call into the show to chat about what the hell he’s gonna do until 3:45 today.

YouTube: https://t.co/pMQ1c8QiJv
Podcast: https://t.co/ZOKQqddcWv pic.twitter.com/ddXYDYo3hs

— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 18, 2022

The 34-year-old conducted the interview while clearly distracted and awaiting word about his car. Around him were Netflix cameras and crew filming for the a docu-series that follows players on the PGA Tour.

There was not a clear resolution to the case of the missing car, but Dahmen appeared to weather the situation OK. He was set to tee off at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Washington, MA
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#The Country Club
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy