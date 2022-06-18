AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago.

In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area.

AEP said crews are working to repair 240 total broken poles across central Ohio, with Wooster, Wayne County, remaining the hardest hit.

Below are AEP’s assessments of the outages along with estimated restoration times:

Belmont (99% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

20 broken poles

55 spans of wire down

Coshocton (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

15 broken poles

125 spans of wire down

Mt. Vernon (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 90% restored on 6/19/2022 12:00 p.m.

42 broken poles

150 spans of wire down

New Philadelphia (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

38 broken poles

150 spans of wire down

Wooster (99% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/20/2022 11:30 p.m.

125 broken poles

550 spans of wire down

According to AEP, hundreds of crews are heading to Mt. Vernon, Knox County, and Wooster Saturday to help with the cleanup. In Mt. Vernon, 350 employees are working to get power back to 2,600 customers, while in Wooster, more than 700 employees are working to help 3,700 customers.

AEP came under fire from customers, politicians , and consumer groups this week when, following outages caused by Monday’s and Tuesday’s storms, the company cycled down power to hundreds of thousands of customers during a heat wave.

The company announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages .

