AEP: Some without power until Monday

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago.

In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area.

Ohio power outage: Minute-by-minute breakdown on when AEP cut electricity

AEP said crews are working to repair 240 total broken poles across central Ohio, with Wooster, Wayne County, remaining the hardest hit.

Below are AEP’s assessments of the outages along with estimated restoration times:

Belmont (99% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

  • 20 broken poles
  • 55 spans of wire down

Coshocton (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

  • 15 broken poles
  • 125 spans of wire down

Mt. Vernon (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 90% restored on 6/19/2022 12:00 p.m.

  • 42 broken poles
  • 150 spans of wire down

New Philadelphia (100% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/18/2022 11:00 p.m.

  • 38 broken poles
  • 150 spans of wire down

Wooster (99% assessed) Estimated Restoration Time: 6/20/2022 11:30 p.m.

  • 125 broken poles
  • 550 spans of wire down

According to AEP, hundreds of crews are heading to Mt. Vernon, Knox County, and Wooster Saturday to help with the cleanup. In Mt. Vernon, 350 employees are working to get power back to 2,600 customers, while in Wooster, more than 700 employees are working to help 3,700 customers.

How central Ohio customers can track power outages

AEP came under fire from customers, politicians , and consumer groups this week when, following outages caused by Monday’s and Tuesday’s storms, the company cycled down power to hundreds of thousands of customers during a heat wave.

The company announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

AEP reports show power lines were being improved before outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –  Months before the power went out for hundreds of thousands of Ohioans after last week’s storms, AEP Ohio was working on improvements in some of the areas that were most impacted. According to AEP, there’s no way to know for sure whether the improvements would have helped keep power flowing to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: We will ‘do everything’ to keep power on

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With more hot weather in this week’s forecast, AEP, the source of electricity for a large portion of central Ohio, said it will “do everything” to avoid the large number of severe outages experienced last week. According to a statement from AEP, repairs have been made to the damage done by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio expands bill assistance program due to recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP customers in Ohio could get some financial help on their electric bills after the company announced an expansion of its bill assistance program.   AEP released Tuesday the expansion of the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program due to recent severe storms. A new application window for the program, which is normally […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How record humidity, heat fueled Ohio’s severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last week’s exceptional heat and humidity provided the energy for several rounds of severe storms that toppled trees and brought down power lines, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Ohioans losing power in the midst of historically steamy weather on Tuesday. The heat index, based on a combination of heat and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Aep#Power Outage
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crews continue to restore power amid 90° forecast

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After thousands were left without power during last week’s severe storms, the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative, Inc. has released their plans to restore power to final the 4 percent of customers still in the dark. According to a Facebook post, the electric company says that 721 members are still without power […]
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio conducting state review on power outages; Governor issues statement

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on last week’s power outages: “On Wednesday June 15, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced that it would conduct a review of all Ohio’s electric utilities related to electric power outages following storms that occurred on June 13th and actions that those utilities may or may […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How well-run are Ohio’s cities?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Six Ohio cities are ranked among the top 150 according to how their city leaders managed them over the last year. Akron came in as Ohio’s best-run city, ranking at 81, according to the study released by WalletHub. Dayton (87) and Columbus (92) also fell into the top 100 of the […]
OHIO STATE
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
whbc.com

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from...
DOVER, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Most expensive homes for sale in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The top ten homes for sale in Ohio range from $4.95 million to $8 million. The homes sprawl across the state and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and 2,000-square-foot fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and conservatories. Here are the most expensive homes in Ohio, according to Zillow.com. 10. […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Tractor-trailer carrying cheese catches fire on Ohio interstate (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several eastern Ohio fire departments responded to a burning truck on I-80 early Tuesday morning. The Eagle Joint Fire District said the tractor-trailer fire was first reported on I-80 near Hubbard at approximately 3:30 a.m. Crews first to the scene reported heavy flames coming from the...
HUBBARD, OH
NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

