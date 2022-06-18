ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

VIDEO | Fantastic amenities at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – “This is just a perfect location with a lot of high-end amenities,” said Larry Lanser about Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend. Lanser just renewed his lease for a third year and said he couldn’t be happier....

