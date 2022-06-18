Mix of warmer weather and new snow expected to cause avalanches in Glacier National Park

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

