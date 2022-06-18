Mix of warmer weather and new snow expected to cause avalanches in Glacier National Park

The Gallatin River near Logan is in a precarious spot...minor flooding will be a concern until Wednesday afternoon. Montana rivers have experienced unprecedented flooding this season and unfortunately the risks are not yet gone. The Gallatin River near Logan, MT is still under a Flood Advisory with its water levels right at flood stage.
Possible flooding issues continue across the state with this Flood Warning for the Flathead River in northwest Montana. Importantly, this particular Warning is in effect until further notice, as conditions in the area can change very quickly. It just depends what Mother Nature throws our way. This particular advisory has...
————— 863 FPUS55 KMSO 220934. ...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of. the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in. the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in...
WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Localized minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana, including the. following counties, Glacier and Pondera. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MDT Tuesday.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - The north entrance of Yellowstone National Park serves as a lifeline for communities in Gardiner and Cooke City. That’s why park officals are working as fast as they can to get people back into the park.
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 393. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 393 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT. ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north...
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Roosevelt and northeastern Richland Counties through 730 PM MDT... At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles northwest of Sidney, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the windstorm that's forecast to continue blowing through East Idaho until Friday night.
The high wind warning for East Idaho is calling for destructive gusts of over 57 mph until 9 p.m. Friday.
Such winds will be capable of blowing down trees and power lines and "widespread power outages are possible, the weather service said.
UTAH (ABC4) – Stormy conditions have left thousands of Utah residents without power on June 19. Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) states high winds as the cause of these outages. The organization reports that over 3,800 residents in Bluffdale, Draper, and surrounding areas have been left without power. At this time, complete restoration in these areas […]
LIVINGSTON, MT- Celebrities have been standing up in solidarity with the people of Montana and Wyoming after the devastating flooding. John Mayer who calls Livingston home says via Facebook, “I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them.”
WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and. Bonner Counties. For the Pend Oreille River...including Albeni Falls...Minor flooding. is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive...
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office.
The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike.
As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Yellowstone National Park officials on Saturday announced that the south loop of Yellowstone will re-open to visitors on Wednesday, June 22 at 8.am. The south loop is accessed from the East entrance (Cody), the West entrance (West Yellowstone), and South entrance...
"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reservoirs in northern and central Wyoming are filling up — and fast — in the wake of historic flooding that forced the closure of Yellowstone National Park last week. Earlier this spring, water storage at the Buffalo Bill Dam...
If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
