Bradley Beal returns to practice after wrist injury

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Ava Wallace: At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal says he’s decided his Washington Wizards future, but he’s keeping mum for now. Story now available online at @The Athletic:

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

When asked how he expects the start of NBA free agency to go, Bradley Beal said: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”

When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, Beal’s response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” basketballnews.com/stories/bradle…5:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe studies Bradley Beal’s game (and that of another Wizards great, MJ) and knows he’s a mystery going into the draft. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…5:30 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

If you’re at Tyson’s please be safe and get up out of there!!!! – 3:28 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Today was amazing! – 2:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal says he started on court work yesterday for the first time this offseason. His wrist is fine. – 1:43 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal estimates his non-shooting wrist is back to 80-90% healthy as he is now fully cleared for on-court basketball activities. – 1:07 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist – 1:04 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Speaking after the dedication of the Banneker Recreation Center courts, Bradley Beal said he returned to on-court work yesterday and is now fully cleared for basketball work following his February left-wrist surgery. – 1:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal takes the ‘first shot’ at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn’t shot a ball since February. pic.twitter.com/g081UfYwiT12:46 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Here at Banneker Rec Center where Bradley Beal is revealing outdoor courts he helped revamp. pic.twitter.com/OaBlHDRQdl12:04 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Out at Banneker recreation center where Bradley Beal and @hoopforall are unveiling their freshly renovated basketball courts today pic.twitter.com/s14KASE6Gn12:01 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here are some looks at the refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center here in Washington. The courts will be unveiled formally today by Bradley Beal, the Hoop For All Foundation, the Wizards and city officials. pic.twitter.com/yOvZByMccW11:27 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Look, Beal is far better than Russell Westbrook. He’d help the Lakers a lot.

But it really concerns me that the Lakers still don’t seem to have learned their lesson on just accumulating stars and hoping it’ll be enough. No three players are winning it all with 10 minimums. pic.twitter.com/92RJUh6SJR5:31 PM

Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman says he’s back running, doing “regular stuff” and trying to get in shape and making sure everything with his knee is right. He says there’s a 90% chance he’ll play in Summer League. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 18, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Grayson Allen has undergone a “little procedure” on his left ring finger to deal with an injury that was bothering the 26-year-old guard during the season. “A lot of times, guys do maintenance-type stuff, routine stuff in the offseason to kind of get ready,” Horst said Friday during a pre-draft media availability. “It was good for him to kind of approach it in the offseason. It’ll be fine. There’s no kind of lasting effects.” -via ESPN / June 18, 2022

Marc Stein: The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s Game 6. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 16, 2022

