ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Sophomore sensation Harris lets her bat do all of the talking

By JAMIE POTE Sports Editor jamiepote@hotmail.com
homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEWKSBURY – Tewksbury Memorial High School's Becca Harris was nervously quiet when pressed about the team's 7-2 win over Somerset-Berkley in the third round of the Division 2 tournament played last Saturday night at Hazel Field. But that's OK because throughout the entire state tournament, she has let...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNHI

Beverly, Peabody break records at track nationals

The cities of Beverly and Peabody are only six miles apart. Yet some amazing athletes from their high school track programs both set school records some 2,800 miles away from each other this weekend. Two national championship track meets were held on separate coasts: The Nike Outdoor Nationals at historic...
PEABODY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Sailor dies in Newport to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPRI) — The 52nd Newport Bermuda Race took a tragic turn on Sunday when a sailor died after going overboard. Race officials say Colin Golder of New Providence, New Jersey was captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop. The incident happened during strong winds, approximately 325 miles from Bermuda. Racing […]
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Education
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Dracut, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Tewksbury, MA
Sports
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
Boston

These are the 2 finalists for superintendent of Boston schools

Both candidates carry experience of working within Boston Public Schools. Following a three-month search process, two finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools, each with extensive administrative experience in the district, were unveiled by the School Committee on Tuesday, ahead of public interviews of each candidate slated for later this week.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ryan
MassLive.com

Nativity School of Worcester gets $100,000+ in donations since Worcester Bishop strips it of Catholic identity for flying Pride, BLM flags

Bishop Robert McManus’ decree prohibiting Nativity School of Worcester from identifying as a “Catholic” school Thursday quickly gained national attention, which in turn attracted a whole new group of donors to the middle school. Since the Bishop issued his decree, Nativity President Thomas McKenney said the school...
WORCESTER, MA
restaurantclicks.com

The Best BYOB Restaurants in Boston

There’s nothing worse than heading to a restaurant for a date night or to catch up with friends only to discover the drinks cost a million dollars or (even worse) that you can’t find anything you like on the drinks menu!. That’s why I love a BYOB restaurant....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Raiders#Highschoolsports#Somerset Berkley#Rbi#Inni
CBS Boston

Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
homenewshere.com

Life science use proposed for Burlington Woods

BURLINGTON - The 3 Burlington Woods Drive building is the next target for a life science business in town. GI Partners, doing business under the legal entity of GI ETS Burlington I LLC, recently appeared before the Planning Board seeking approval for six special permits and one site plan. The...
BURLINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
ABC6.com

Providence boy, 15, pulled from water at Lincoln Woods dies

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 15-year-old Providence boy who was pulled from the water at Lincoln Woods over the weekend has died. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, said a GoFundMe page set up by...
LINCOLN, RI
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy