ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Boys Lacrosse team makes program history, nets first tourney win

homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROTON – Although they were down 7-2 at the half in their matchup with Groton-Dunstable in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament last Wednesday afternoon, the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team and their coaching staff knew they were not very far away from getting right back in...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, MA
Wilmington, MA
Sports
City
Hanover, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Grafton, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
WCVB

4 vehicles, building struck by gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two Boston men are in custody in connection with a shooting that broke out in near a busy shopping area in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police said they received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. There...
homenewshere.com

Antique fire truck convention comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Starting on June 22, 2022, the Massachusetts Antique Fire Apparatus Association (MAFAA) and the International Fire Buffs Association (IFBA) will host a four-day National IFBA-SPAAMFAA Summer Convention that will take place in Woburn and Wilmington. The International Fire Buffs Association promotes friendly, social relations among those interested...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Groton Dunstable#Wildcats
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY, Mass. — Firefighters had trouble accessing water while battling a four-alarm fire in West Newbury Saturday evening. The blaze was reported in the garage at 17 Brown Lane around 6:47 p.m. Crews arrived to heavy fire and called for additional water tankers due to low water availability in the area, Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
homenewshere.com

Life science use proposed for Burlington Woods

BURLINGTON - The 3 Burlington Woods Drive building is the next target for a life science business in town. GI Partners, doing business under the legal entity of GI ETS Burlington I LLC, recently appeared before the Planning Board seeking approval for six special permits and one site plan. The...
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Community meeting on Holton, Cross Street light industrial area

WINCHESTER - The Metropolitan Area Planning Council, along with the Planning Board, will host a community meeting both in person at the Town Hall and via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. to discuss the area of Holton and Cross streets. The town is conducting a...
POLITICS
nbcboston.com

2 Arrested After Shootout in Cambridge

Two people have been arrested after an exchange of gunfire in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon. Cambridge police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Hurley and Charles streets around 12:30 p.m. No one is believed to have been struck. Preliminary information indicated that a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy