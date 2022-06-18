U.S. Rolls Out COVID Vaccine for Tots

Twenty-two Colorado counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two falling among the top 10 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the health and well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as hospital bed availability, violent and property crime rates, and risk from natural hazards in a community are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and the environment to population health, housing and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO