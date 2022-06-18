ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“Romeo & Juliet” Opens TONIGHT!

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Outdoor theater is back in the Quad Cities this summer!. Join the Genesius Guild as they open our...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Pianist’ Stage Adaptation In Development; Tony Winner Santino Fontana To Star In NYC Reading

Click here to read the full article. A stage adaptation of The Pianist, based on the Władysław Szpilman memoir that was the source of the Oscar-nominated 2002 film, is being developed by director Emily Mann with an eye toward Broadway. An industry reading is set for New York City this month with Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) starring as Szpilman. The project was announced today by producers Robin de Levita Productions, Gorgeous Entertainment, and Wolk Transfer Company. Described as a play with music, The Pianist features an original score by Dutch concert pianist Iris Hond. The invitation-only industry reading is set...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Set for New Role in ‘The Caucasian Chalk Circle’

Click here to read the full article. Her recent run as Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name may not have had a fairytale ending after closing early 10 days ago but West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher has already magicked up a new role. Fletcher is set to play the lead in a new production of Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” at the Rose Theatre in London. She will star as Grusha Vashnadze, a servant who rescues her mistress’s baby boy after he’s abandoned during a coup, and raises him to be good and generous. Later,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
NME

Watch the ‘Frasier’ reboot reimagined as a horror film

The upcoming Frasier reboot has received a fan-made trailer, reimagining the revival as a twisted horror film. Released by an account named MP Misc on YouTube, the short trailer features the majority of the original cast members, including Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney, Dan Butler, Bebe Neuwirth and Edward Hibbert.
MOVIES
The Independent

Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theater stars — like Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall — will set sail next spring.The Broadway Cruise — heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda, from March 31-April 5, 2023 — will also feature Tony-nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favorites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess. Producers promise “intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent...
ARTS
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy