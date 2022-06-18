ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of Thrones: HBO Max Reacts to Kit Harington's Jon Snow Spin-Off Series

By Nobelle Borines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is little doubt that people are already hyped up about the Game of Thrones spin-off series that will follow Jon Snow as he returns to the North of the Wall. Even HBO Max had something to say about the new show and the response is perfectly on-brand!. It...

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
SFGate

Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘Django’ Was His Best Shot at Oscar: Academy Loves ‘Black People Playing Horrendous S—‘

Samuel L. Jackson has only one Oscar nomination to his name (a supporting actor bid for Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction”), which is downright shocking considering the handful of iconic roles in his filmography. The Los Angeles Times recently expressed shock over the fact that Jackson’s other Tarantino roles did not garner him Oscar nominations, to which the actor somewhat agreed.
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TVGuide.com

The Old Man Review: Jeff Bridges Thriller Has No Trouble Keeping Up With Younger Dramas

There's a moment about halfway through the series premiere of The Old Man where Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is sitting with his grandson, building a castle out of blocks. We don't know anything about Harper yet, but he lives in quite the estate and comes across as thoughtful and articulate. "Space is the breath of art," he says, quoting Frank Lloyd Wright in an attempt to convey some lesson to his grandson. While the grandson might be too young to understand, The Old Man itself could be said to embody the philosophy of that quote. As the series unfolds, it leaves a lot of space for the characters, action, and impactful moments to breathe, creating a slow burn that's often very effective.
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
TechRadar

HBO Max is losing five great movies this month, please don't miss them

Most of HBO Max’s offerings are taken from the movies and shows it owns outright, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached between Disney and WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab) and HBO Max (opens in new tab). As a result, HBO Max gets many of the latest releases, but they don’t hang around forever.
