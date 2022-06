OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It's been about three decades since an important flood map was changed. On Tuesday the last of two meetings was held at the University of Nebraska Omaha for people who received a notice of their flood zone. Dozens came out to get their questions and concerns answered. They also learned more about what kind of impact a new flood map might have on them.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO