There are those in this world that put in the time and effort to better themselves and their situation. I'm talking about folks like Eric Robbins. A Montana man that lost over 100 pounds, got himself healthy, and fulfilled a dream of appearing on American Ninja Warrior. Then there are those, like myself, that grabbed two donuts out of the box at the office meeting today. I suppose we're both fighters just trying to do our best but we'll save my inspiring story for later and use these few moments to put Eric in the spotlight.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO