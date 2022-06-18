Montana East-West Shrine game is full circle moment for podcaster Mitch Bohn
By Tom Wylie
GREAT FALLS — Twenty years ago, Mitch Bohn served as the Montana East-West Shrine game patient ambassador in Great Falls. “So I was the Shrine Boy at that time. I was four or five or six. I can't remember exactly,” Bohn said this week. “I was young and the game was...
BILLINGS - Billings Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia has been named the Pioneer League North Division Co-Player of the Week for the week of June 13-19. Garcia shares the honor with Missoula first baseman Jayson Newman. The South Division honorees were Ogden infielder Jesus Valdez and Boise pitcher Ian Kahaloa. The...
BILLINGS - BILLINGS, Mont. – Announcing a full, 19-game schedule on Friday, the Montana State University Billings women’s soccer team unveiled its slate of games for the upcoming 2022 fall season. The Yellowjackets have 10 home contests throughout the fall, and will play 14 Great Northwest Athletic Conference...
LAUREL — Macee Greenwood and Billy Smith claimed State Junior Championship titles on Tuesday afternoon at Laurel Golf Club. Greenwood, who calls Hamilton Country Club home, entered the day with a three-shot lead and put her foot on the proverbial gas pedal in Tuesday's final round. Greenwood fired her second consecutive 5-over-par 77, good enough to win by 10 shots over second-place Emma Woods of Fairfield.
Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, but are tired of water parks and hiking? Or, maybe you just want to have a little fast-paced action this summer without the kids? Well, a place in Montana can offer that to you. Let's check out the coolest and biggest go-kart track in the Treasure State.
In This Moment has announced a new tour kicking off this Summer/Fall, and they'll be coming close to Missoula, Montana so get your rock fist ready. Grammy Nominated rockers, In This Moment, are hitting the road with Nothing More and will be making a stop in Spokane, Washington as well as Great Falls, Montana. If you haven't ever seen H.A.M.B (Hot Ass Maria Brink), and her traveling carnival of misfits, this is definitely a show not to miss. Not to mention the absolute incredible energy openers, Nothing More, and what they bring to the table. I've been lucky enough to be in Rock Radio since the beginning of In This Moment and I can tell you the growth they have done musically and professionally is absolutely outstanding. Not to mention they are some of the nicest people in the rock world. If you get a chance to snag a meet and greet, it's well worth it. Check out the full tour dates below.
If you grew up in Billings on a steady diet of rock and roll, then you remember seeing great local bands at one of the many old venues that no longer exist. Places like Gramma's, the 17 Club, Casey's Golden Pheasant, Magoo's, Charlie Brown's, and Thunderbirds gave us so many good times and memories. And while most of those Billings bars and bands from the 70s, 80s, and 90s are long gone, one band remains... D'tective.
Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Hebgen Lake in 1959.
For years I just drove through Great Falls on our way to somewhere else, before discovering there really are some cool and funky things you should see while you're there. Of course, everyone and their dog will tell you about the Sip 'n Dip...and with good reason. And if you only have enough time to stop at ONE PLACE while driving through Great Falls, there's nothing wrong with visiting the Montana icon that is the Sip 'n Dip Bar.
*Pictured above is US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaking before the VFW's 100th annual convention that took place this past Thursday and Friday in Billings, Montana. The national commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) highlighted passage of the PACT Act on Capitol Hill as he addressed Montana veterans during their 100th annual convention in Billings, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We're going to the skies as I give you an inside look at the 40th Helicopter Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base and how they're helping protect more than just the missile fields in Montana. Did you know Malmstrom Air Force Base has had helicopters assigned...
RED LODGE, Montana – — A nagging uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park port town of Gardiner this week after unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes. Gardiner himself escaped the floods, but for...
Jackson, Wyoming (KIFI) – Park officials plan to allow visitors back on the south loop starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris (map). As part
Billings made the list of some of hte best-run cities in America, coming in at number 14, according to a report by Wallethub. Scholars of the report compared the efficiency of the 150 largest US cities to determine which city was managed best. They created a “Quality of Services” score using 28 metrics and divided them into six categories. Financial stability measured outstanding long-term debt and the city’s credit rating.
Devastating floodwaters that wiped out miles of roads and hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone National Park and swamped scores of homes in surrounding communities moved downstream Wednesday and threatened to cut off fresh drinking water to residents of Montana's largest city. Heavy weekend rains and melting mountain snow had the...
Floodwaters have wiped out large swathes of roads and bridges and swamped hundreds of homes in surrounding areas. The disaster, which was caused by a combination of heavy rain and melting snow over a span of a few days, may have irrecoverably damaged the landscape of the US’s oldest National Park. The deluge even affected a popular fishing river in the region, pushing it off course, with some reports warning that the change may be permanent.
Happy Father’s Day! Make dad feel special today by taking him out for a Father’s Day Meal. Tripadvisor lists several restaurants in Billings perfect for dad’s special day. The Montana Club Restaurant will have delicious food options perfect for dad, including the Sasquatch Burger made with pulled...
Parents and other concerned citizens are planning an 11 a.m. protest across the street from ZooMontana in Billings on Wednesday morning. They are speaking out against a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event targeting children that is still scheduled to move forward. Jenna McKinney is with the Montana Parents Rights Alliance....
Rib & Chop House, Finally Restaurant Group’s flagship concept known for its sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Billings restaurant, on Thursday, June 23. During the all-day celebration the restaurant will give away specialty anniversary merchandise and host raffles, including one local resident who will walk away with a $500 gift card.
