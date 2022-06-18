ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Frenchtown Rural Fire crews practice outdoor rescues

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Frenchtown Rural Fire District conducted a 24-hour rope...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

High-Speed Chase in Missoula Lasts Over 10 Minutes

On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Ravalli Co. officials search for road rage suspect

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County officials are searching for a man involved in an assault and road rage incident on Cooper Lane in Hamilton early Wednesday. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the incident. The suspect appeared to be 30 to 40-years-old with a long red beard. He...
NBCMontana

First responders called to injury accident in Missoula's South Hills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula police spokeswoman confirms a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Rimel Road. The call came in at 7:37 p.m. Multiple officers, fire and medical personnel are on scene. A witness told us it appeared three people were taken to the hospital. Right now, details are...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frfd
NBCMontana

Grand opening will showcase renovations at Radio Central Building in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — After four years of work, historic renovations wrapped up at the Radio Central Building in Missoula. Building owner Nick Caras says historical research helped guide renovations, but supply chain issues delayed the project. Now visitors can check out the newly refurbished brick walls, windows, interior finishes...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Glacier National Park Warns of Possible Avalanches…IN JUNE

It has been an interesting spring to say the least. But, here we are, on the eve of the summer solstice. That's right, tomorrow marks the OFFICIAL start to summer, the longest day of the year for us in the northern hemisphere, a time of year when people tend to complain about the summer heat and the need for sunscreen. Meanwhile in Montana, we are hearing about the real possibility of avalanches in Glacier National Park.
MISSOULA, MT
FireRescue1

Photo of the Week: Save a deer

MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighter Nate Sink rescued a fawn from a window well Monday evening, according to Missoula Firefighters IAFF Local 271. If the firefighter on the right in the photo looks familiar to you, it may be because Sink helped rescue an elk calf in May while stationed in New Mexico to fight wildfires.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates World Refugee Day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Soft Landing organization celebrates World Refugee Day as the organization helps welcome and integrate hundreds of refugees. “Around the world, World Refugee Day represents the strength and resilience of refugee families that have had to leave their homes and find safety other places. We are here once again and have many families that use this day as a way to get together, celebrate, eat some food and play soccer,” said Mary Poole, Soft Landing executive director.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Woman With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula

On June 14, 2022, a U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer was conducting surveillance near 1700 Cooley Street in Missoula. The officer spotted a vehicle and ran the license plate. The registered owner was 21-year-old Kaitlyn Olmos. The officer knew that Olmos had warrants for her arrest out of Missoula County District Court for bonds totaling $110,000. The officer continued to observe Olmos in an alley nearby.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy