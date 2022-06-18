Frenchtown Rural Fire crews practice outdoor rescues

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula’s Soft Landing organization celebrates World Refugee Day as the organization helps welcome and integrate hundreds of refugees. “Around the world, World Refugee Day represents the strength and resilience of refugee families that have had to leave their homes and find safety other places. We are here once again and have many families that use this day as a way to get together, celebrate, eat some food and play soccer,” said Mary Poole, Soft Landing executive director.
