PCFC holds first reading of 2023 budget
During the May 27 special called fiscal court meeting, court members held and voted on the first reading of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Perry County...www.hazard-herald.com
During the May 27 special called fiscal court meeting, court members held and voted on the first reading of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Perry County...www.hazard-herald.com
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0