PCFC holds first reading of 2023 budget

After reportedly fleeing from a Kentucky State Police officer who attempted to stop him in Floyd County, a Pike County man was arrested on many offenses. According to Trooper Dalton Kidd’s arrest citation, he saw a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche truck swerving “all over the roadway” while patrolling on U.S. 23 at around 4 p.m. on June 10 and discovered the vehicle had a canceled registration plate. When Kidd activated his lights, the motorist, Christopher P. May, 44, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, began to flee, according to Kidd.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO