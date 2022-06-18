ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

PCFC holds first reading of 2023 budget

By Katie Kelley Staff Writer
 3 days ago

During the May 27 special called fiscal court meeting, court members held and voted on the first reading of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Perry County...

Community Policy