Mount Pleasant Juneteenth celebration aims to educate

By Emilie Zuhowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Juneteenth celebration brought a parade and festival to Mount Pleasant on Saturday. On June 19, 1865, the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas,...

live5news.com

Charleston Area Urban League unveils fair housing campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Area Urban League announced their fair housing campaign Tuesday morning. Officials say the campaign is critical to the organization’s mission to provide fair housing counseling and homeownership services to the community. Partnering with CARTA, a scannable QR code on the back...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Organizations team up for new campaign, book drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new initiative between local community organizations aims to bring diversity to book-sharing boxes in the Charleston area. The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation and Reading Partners are teaming up for a book drive and bringing nine new Little Free Library boxes to the area to honor the Emanuel Nine.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall in downtown Charleston because they say they’re not getting paid enough to live where they work. Charleston Firefighters Local 61 said the starting pay for a firefighter in the City of...
CHARLESTON, SC
#Mount Pleasant#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Juneteenth Celebration#Emancipation Day#African Americans
live5news.com

Lowcountry celebrates Juneteenth with family festival in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is celebrating Juneteenth with a family festival in North Charleston featuring several musical acts and speakers to honor, what organizers call, Freedom Day for African Americans. The festival on Sunday features live music, food, clothing and games at the Jenkins Institute off Azalea...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston church celebrates 225 years in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The oldest United Methodist Church in the Lowcountry and the third oldest structure in Charleston celebrated its 225th anniversary Sunday. Community members came together at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston to celebrate with prayer, song and fellowship. Congressman James E. Clyburn, who...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Kingstree – Lake City Alumnae Chapter makes donation to the W.C. Fire Department

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) is a committee within Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. whose purpose is to develop a close working relationship with the local Emergency Management Division/E 911 to assist the community during natural disasters, and to provide emergency details and information to chapter members and others in the community when these diasters occur.
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Finding alternatives to teaching in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Facing an ever-growing teacher shortage across South Carolina, the Berkeley County School District is getting creative to help fill open positions. District leaders say they have programs available even if you do not have a teacher certification that could place you in a classroom in time for the new school […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden opened June 17

The Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden opened to the public June 17, 2022, on the seventh anniversary of the tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME Church. The memorial garden is located behind the Charleston County Public Library at 68 Calhoun Street and runs along Alexander Street, where Ms. Jackson lived for more than 50 years. The park can be accessed by a path from Calhoun Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mixed-use lofts coming to Nexton community

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ground was broken Monday on Nexton’s first vertically integrated mixed-use development. The Lofts Downtown Nexton will situate one and two-bedroom luxury apartments above approximately 20,000 square feet of retail and dining space. There will also be a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, fire pits, cabanas,...
RETAIL
live5news.com

Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – A new joint-use library being built in a partnership between Dorchester County and Dorchester County School District 2 will split into two sections during school hours once it opens next year. The library will be located along Patriots Boulevard, next to the North Charleston...
charlestondaily.net

New Outdoor Amphitheater at The Refinery will Bring Live Entertainment to Downtown Charleston this Summer

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Church finds new ways to gather, worship after fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As a Summerville church is celebrating its 85th birthday this year, church leaders are figuring out how to move forward after a devastating fire. A fire last week at First Emmanuel Baptist Church destroyed the building’s sanctuary. A portion of the building’s roof collapsed as crews worked to bring the fire under control.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef Nico Romo opens Laura, his 3rd restaurant, in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Photos: Laura is now open in Summerville

A restaurant by Chef Nico Romo, inspired by the culture & cuisine of his maternal grandmother Laura is now open at 101 N Main Street in Summerville and is open daily from 4-10pm. 1 of 17.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

