Video Games

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Villains, Fallout 5 Confirmed, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? Tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Spiderhead: Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After the success of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth is back with a new Netflix film. Spiderhead is hitting the streaming site this weekend and follows the Thor: Love and Thunder star as a man who uses some kind of experimental drug to get two inmates of his prison facility to admit how they really feel about each other. Spiderhead was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick, which has been met with rave reviews. As for Spiderhead, the reviews are starting to pour in. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it "average" but added that it's Hemsworth's "best performance." After 56 reviews, the new movie is now up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 57% critics score. You can check out some of the critic's mixed reviews below...
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
The Independent

Spiderhead: Netflix users express confusion after watching new Chris Hemsworth movie

Netflix users are expressing confusion following the release of new movie Spiderhead.The thriller, based on George Saunders’ dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead, was added to the streaming service on Friday (18 June). It follows two inmates who form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art prison run by a visionary who experiments on his subjects using mind-altering drugs.The film shot to the top of Netflix’s worldwide charts just one day after release.However, viewers are confused as to why they only heard about the film on its day of release.After all, Netflix had many selling points...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Todd Howard
IGN

Dark Ride: Skybound's New Horror Comic Reunites the Minds Behind Birthright

Birthright is widely regarded as one of the best comics released through Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. Fans of that series have plenty of reason to be excited by Skybound's latest announcement. Writer Joshua Williamson, artist Andrei Bressan and colorist Adriano Lucas are reuniting for a new horror series called Dark Ride.
LIFESTYLE
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
Essence

Watch Chlöe’s Steamy New Video, ‘Surprise’

The performer also announced she has finished recording her upcoming debut solo album. Chlöe surprised her fans with a new song and music video. On June 17, the 23-year-old singer and producer released “Surprise,” marking her third solo record after “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Date Announced, First Look Images Released

Six different stories, one Dead world: AMC will tell new Tales of the Walking Dead in the episodic anthology series set within the walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead Universe. On Monday, the network announced the third Walking Dead spinoff series will premiere Sunday, August 14, on AMC and AMC+. After premiering a Tales of TWD teaser trailer highlighting the return of The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton as Alpha of the Whisperers, AMC has released first-look images from the series featuring the Dead debuts of Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, and more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Titan Comics to Acquire Conan the Barbarian License From Marvel in 2023

The Conan franchise is jumping to a new comic book publisher once again. Titan Comics announced they're partnering with Heroic Signatures (a subsidiary of new Conan owner Funcom) to release new comics and collected editions starting in May 2023. Titan will publish several new Conan projects beginning next year, including...
COMICS
IGN

Taika Waititi Seen Wearing a One Piece T-Shirt in Latest Thor: Love and Thunder Behind-the-Scenes Video, Confirms He Is a Fan of the Anime

One Piece just got an unexpected crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of a surprise appearance during the latest behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. The now-deleted video (archived here on the Wayback Machine) titled When Love Meets Thunder gave fans a peek behind the shooting of the film. It of course featured director Taika Waititi too, and something he was wearing caught the attention of One Piece fans.
CELEBRITIES

